Montgomery County, IA

Colorado Man arrested on Drug Charges in Montgomery County

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Thursday on three separate warrants for Failure to Appear on two counts of Possession of Marijuana and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 3rd offense. Deputies transported Valdivia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.

In a separate case, Montgomery County Deputies met with Mills County Deputies transporting 18-year-old Michael Anthony Monson, of Omaha to the Mills/Montgomery County line on a Montgomery County warrant for OWI 1st offense. Authorities held Monson on a $2,000 bond.

