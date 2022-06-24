ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Edgewater Power Plant Not Going Away Yet

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station won’t be disappearing from the skyline as soon as initially expected. In separate announcements made on Thursday, two utility companies – WeEnergies...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Three Wisconsin Coal Power Plants to Close Years Later than Anticipated

Alliant Energy and the WE Energy Group announced today they are pushing back plans to close three coal power plants for at least two years. Those plants are the Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan, and the Columbia Energy Center plant in Portage, both operated by Alliant Energy, and the South Oak Creek plant Oak Creek, operated by WE Energy.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Bear spotted in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Office Max on Paradise Drive to close in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate and the response received indicated, “the OfficeMax store located at 1301 West Paradise Drive in West Bend is scheduled to close on Saturday, August 20, 2022.”
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Portage, WI
City
Oak Creek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Sheboygan, WI
Business
City
Edgewater, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motor Mania at Washington County Fair Park

WEST BEND, Wis. - More than just a car show, Motor Mania is taking over the Washington County Fair Park this weekend. For those looking to blow off steam or create some smoke, the Motor Mania burnout pit is open to everyone and every car. "You can burn your tires...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

MPU impacted By Energy Shortages in Europe

Power shortages in Europe had an indirect impact on Manitowoc Public Utilities during this week’s stretch of hot weather. MPU General Manager Troy Adams confirmed for Seehafer News that a lot of energy fuel was being shipped out of our country. He said that “With the situation in Europe...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Sheboygan man killed in early morning crash

TOWN OF HOLLAND (WLUK) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash in Sheboygan County. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the Town of Holland. Officials say the single vehicle accident happened on I-43 near County Road AA. A 64-year-old man from Sheboygan died. Officials believe...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Alliant Energy
whbl.com

Sheboygan Man Killed In Overnight Crash On I-43

OOSTBURG, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 64 year old Sheboygan man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning near Oostburg. It was around 2:20 this morning when dispatch got a 911 call about a single vehicle crash near County Road Double-A in the Town of Holland. When crews arrived, they found the car was northbound on I-43 when it went into the median, hit a guard rail, and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused the southbound lanes to be closed for a time – the accident remains under investigation, but a press release says that alcohol appears to be a factor. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Formrite’s newest division HMF

(WFRV) – The next time you sit on a metal park bench in an area community or park your bike, take a closer look, it could be make right in Two Rivers. Dave Wage, President of Formrite joined Local 5 Live with more on their newest division – HMF.
TWO RIVERS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

House fire near 20th and Grant spreads to 2 other homes

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to a house fire near 20th and Grant around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 26. Fire officials said the fire spread to two houses to the west, and all three sustained significant damage. One firefighter was treated for a twisted ankle. No civilian injuries were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
MENASHA, WI
CBS 58

Sheboygan man killed in rollover crash on I-43; alcohol believed to be a factor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Sheboygan man was killed on I-43 in the Town of Holland early Monday morning, June 27. It happened around 2:21 a.m. near Foster Road. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was initially traveling northbound on I-43 when it entered the median, struck a guardrail and rolled over several times.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic Menasha restaurant closes its doors

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
MENASHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?

Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boat sinks on Milwaukee River, police say everyone OK

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say everyone was rescued uninjured Saturday afternoon when a boat sunk on the Milwaukee River. Crews responded for the water rescue around 4:30 p.m. near Water and Mason downtown. Police said "several people" went into the water.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy