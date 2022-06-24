Edgewater Power Plant Not Going Away Yet

The iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station won’t be disappearing from the skyline as soon as initially expected. In separate announcements made on Thursday, two utility companies – WeEnergies...
Alliant Energy and the WE Energy Group announced today they are pushing back plans to close three coal power plants for at least two years. Those plants are the Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan, and the Columbia Energy Center plant in Portage, both operated by Alliant Energy, and the South Oak Creek plant Oak Creek, operated by WE Energy.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate and the response received indicated, “the OfficeMax store located at 1301 West Paradise Drive in West Bend is scheduled to close on Saturday, August 20, 2022.”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is launching a pilot program this summer as they look to see if the community is interested in using rain barrels to harvest rainwater. According to the city website, pre-registration for the program is required and it is free...
WEST BEND, Wis. - More than just a car show, Motor Mania is taking over the Washington County Fair Park this weekend. For those looking to blow off steam or create some smoke, the Motor Mania burnout pit is open to everyone and every car. "You can burn your tires...
Power shortages in Europe had an indirect impact on Manitowoc Public Utilities during this week’s stretch of hot weather. MPU General Manager Troy Adams confirmed for Seehafer News that a lot of energy fuel was being shipped out of our country. He said that “With the situation in Europe...
TOWN OF HOLLAND (WLUK) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash in Sheboygan County. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the Town of Holland. Officials say the single vehicle accident happened on I-43 near County Road AA. A 64-year-old man from Sheboygan died. Officials believe...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It was a busy Thursday at both the east and west side yard collection sites in Green Bay as cleanup from last week’s storms continued. Green Bay resident Michael Haufe says its his fourth time here unloading branches. “We had a tree blow...
OOSTBURG, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 64 year old Sheboygan man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning near Oostburg. It was around 2:20 this morning when dispatch got a 911 call about a single vehicle crash near County Road Double-A in the Town of Holland. When crews arrived, they found the car was northbound on I-43 when it went into the median, hit a guard rail, and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused the southbound lanes to be closed for a time – the accident remains under investigation, but a press release says that alcohol appears to be a factor. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
(WFRV) – The next time you sit on a metal park bench in an area community or park your bike, take a closer look, it could be make right in Two Rivers. Dave Wage, President of Formrite joined Local 5 Live with more on their newest division – HMF.
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to a house fire near 20th and Grant around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 26. Fire officials said the fire spread to two houses to the west, and all three sustained significant damage. One firefighter was treated for a twisted ankle. No civilian injuries were...
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
With the most pressing issues now addressed, the long process of cleanup from the major thunderstorm of June 15th is underway by the Sheboygan Department of Public Works. The DPW now says with help from the public, cleanup should be mostly complete by the week of July 18th. A systematic...
Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say everyone was rescued uninjured Saturday afternoon when a boat sunk on the Milwaukee River. Crews responded for the water rescue around 4:30 p.m. near Water and Mason downtown. Police said "several people" went into the water.
I've written about crazy homes for sale many times but every time I see a house... sorry, a mansion... like this, my jaw can be found on the ground. This place in a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is nuts! And, of course, it's a historical home. Not surprisingly this home...
