ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

From the Farm: Summer of soy

By Stu Ellis
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6g2l_0gKnZkVR00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Reaching out to consumers, the Illinois Soybean checkoff program used the movie Field of Dreams to draw a crowd at Decatur’s Devon Buffett Amphitheatre, where the audience enjoyed the movie, but also learned about the impact that soybeans have on the Central Illinois economy. Hosting the event was Shelby County farmer Elliott Uphoff, a member of the soybean check off board.

“I want to thank you all for coming on behalf of the Illinois Soybean Association,” Uphoff said. “And this is our Summer of Soy Event, and what better to have it in the Soy city’s extremely deep roots with soybeans. starting on my farm, even, Mr. Staley, where I grew up, he was one of the first to crush soybeans, and that happened right here, so it’s a really nice place for us to have this summer of soy event. And all we are trying to do is create awareness of the products that our soybeans are in from the rubber in my tennis shoes to the plastic in your container at the store, to biodiesel there are so many uses for soy and we are working on finding more uses and trying to bring a bigger appreciation for the farmer to grow those soybeans right here in Decatur Illinois and I’m actually from Shelby County, Shelbyville, Illinois. If you haven’t stopped, check out our kid’s booth. We have coloring books, soy crayons, hats. And also be sure to check out the next Summer of Soy event on July 29th the Illinois soybean association is taking over the Cornbelters’ Stadium, and they are going to be the Soy Sluggers that night, so we will be there again. Once again, thank you for coming out, enjoy the movie Field of Dreams, and on behalf of the Illinois Soybean association, thank you.”

That’s our report from the farm, or the park, if you will. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

‘Tire Drive’ collection coming up in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District have partnered to address a public safety concern. The issue, in particular, is how unused and discarded tires can be a prime breeding ground for mosquitos, who may carry infections and illnesses, due to how tires are able to hold […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Prairie Flyers brings DeWitt Co. aviation to life

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in central Illinois have a chance to explore the stories and history of DeWitt County at the Prairie Flyers exhibition. Most of the exhibits are about local pilots that grew up in the county. Edith Brady-Lunny, a volunteer with the DeWitt County Museum, said it’s important to make sure people […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Welcome to Savoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – Ask anyone in Savoy, and they probably said the same thing. “I’m so proud to be from Savoy. It’s really blossomed the last few years. It’s really flourished,” Jordan Neal, a Savoy Ambassador, said. They’re proud to be from or live there, and for Neal, it means even more. “Savoy is […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Urbana supercentenarian reaches 111 years old

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – She’s lived through two pandemics, 20 presidents, and more American history than most of us can imagine. Over a century ago, Vivian Forst was born. Saturday, surrounded by family, she celebrated her 111th birthday. “She’s someone who has gone through so much and is still surviving,” granddaughter Lauren Forst said. Her […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
City
Shelbyville, IL
State
Illinois State
Decatur, IL
Industry
County
Shelby County, IL
Decatur, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
nowdecatur.com

Soy City Tuner Club hosts inaugural Cars for a Cause event

June 26, 2022- There is a new organization in town, and it’s called Soy City Tuner Club. Soy City Tuner Club is a newly formed group of car enthusiasts in the Decatur Macon County area. The group’s mission is to bring the community together and give back to the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiesel#Central Illinois#The Farm Summer#Illinois Soybean
WCIA

Lake Decatur water levels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Garbage Trucks Getting Earlier Start In Springfield

You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Ameren Illinois to host outreach event for disabled veterans

URBANA. Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois veterans now have an opportunity to receive utility bill grants and assistance at Ameren Illinois’ outreach event. The event will take place at Urbana’s Veterans of Foreign Wars from 2-4 p.m. June 30. The first 100 attendees will receive a free storm preparedness kit. Veterans can apply for the Ameren Illinois […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

Fiberoptic installation closing road lanes in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two streets in Champaign will be reduced to one lane each this week as crews to install fiberoptic infrastructure. This work will take place near the intersection of Mattis Avenue and Windsor Road starting Monday. Northbound Mattis will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Windsor and Harbor Point Drive […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Enjoy your summer shopping spree at Decatur’s Brass Horn Too

The Brass Horn Too is a boutique in downtown Decatur, satisfying a local need for quality women’s clothing, accessories, and specialty gifts. The shop is a mirror of neighbor store The Brass Horn, reflecting a ‘his to hers’ extension of George’s and Ryan’s vision of providing quality service and goods to multi-generational shoppers. The store offers merchandise that is ageless, timeless, tastefully stylish, and unique.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters battle fire at auto shop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet. The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bailey finishes state tour ahead of primary election

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is set to wrap up a statewide tour on Monday with six stops just ahead of the primary election the next day. Bailey launched his tour two weeks ago after polls indicated he had taken the lead over Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan. The tour […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘We’re back and we’re better’: youth hip-hop camp returns to campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A unique summer camp for middle and high schoolers is back in session. Illinois Summer Youth Music (ISYM) instructors say it’s “the most exciting week of the year.” They teach hip-hop writing, producing, performance and more to kids from in and out of state. Last year, because of the pandemic, they […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Heroes’ Day back at Green Mill Village

FREE ADMISSIONS – CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois. Free Admission & Free Parking!. SUNDAY JUNE 26, 2022. 5-9PM • Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !. •...
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Nurse resigns over controversial tweet

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A nurse is out of a job after a discriminatory tweet she posted went viral over the weekend. The tweet in question implied that the nurse prescribed medicine based on the political affiliation of her patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln confirmed on its social media accounts that the tweet was posted by […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy