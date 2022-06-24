ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Takes Down Suspect Who Assaulted Store Clerk

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu took down an alleged thief at a 7-11 store after the suspect assaulted a clerk. It happened in Chicago’s North Side. "Last Thursday night, Redzovic went to 7-Eleven on Ashland and Lawrence to buy Slurpees for his kids....

wercfm.iheart.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Ashland, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
Black Enterprise

Black Teen With Hands Up Shot By Chicago Police Caught On Video

Surveillance footage captures a Chicago Police officer shooting a 13-year-old Black teenage boy while raising his hands in the air, according to the Independent. A dozen officers engaged in a foot pursuit of the unarmed seventh-grader, known as A.G., on May 18, when he was running away from a suspected stolen vehicle, the Independent reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Belt#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Brazilian
KCJJ

Chicago woman charged for providing firearm to felon

An additional person has been charged for an incident that involved a car accident and a man throwing a suitcase over a bridge. On June 20th, police investigated an accident that occurred in the area of East College and Gilbert Streets just before 6:30 pm. A witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg of Chicago threw a suitcase over a nearby bridge. Additional officers on scene recovered the suitcase and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Trial for man accused in Highway 169 shooting begins Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday for a Chicago man accused of killing a youth baseball coach.In July of last year, police say Jamal Smith shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.Prosecutors will seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.In court Monday, the judge is expected to hear several motions in the case. Jury selection is slated to start Tuesday, with opening statements happening next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Gary Police Officer, Authorities Say

An investigation is underway into the actions of a Gary police officer who shot a man after responding to a call Sunday, authorities stated. At approximately 4:42 p.m., officers with the Gary Police Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in regard to a man with a gun who was "making the residence unsafe," GPD officials said in a news release.
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street. At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said. A 30-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Former employee robbed an Edgewater CVS twice, prosecutors say

A Chicago man who allegedly burglarized an Edgewater CVS last year while he was an employee of the store returned to the same location twice in the past month to rob it, prosecutors said Saturday. Myles Webb, 28, is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of burglary in connection with the alleged crimes at the pharmacy chain’s 6150 North Broadway location.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in the back while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m., the victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the back, and transported to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy