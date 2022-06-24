ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know

By Matt Holiner
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms...

siouxcityjournal.com

cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
97X

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa DNR Targets Impaired Boaters Over Independence Day Weekend During Operation Dry Water

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest on Iowa’s waterways, and state, local, and federal law enforcement are partnering that weekend for an enhanced enforcement initiative on boating while intoxicated. Operation Dry Water begins on Saturday, July 2, and continues through Monday, July 4. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Administrator Susan Stocker says, “One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders. The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun.” She notes alcohol’s effect on judgment, reaction time, balance, and vision can combine to become particularly dangerous on a crowded waterway. The DNR is joining forces with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sheriff’s offices statewide to target impaired boaters during the holiday weekend. Last year, more than 1,800 vessels containing over 6,200 boaters received 542 citations or warnings during Operation Dry Water.
IOWA STATE
Seal
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Florida law to let cops ticket drivers for blasting music too loud

Police in the Sunshine State will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday. A new law going into effect on July 1 makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to to be plainly "audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle,” according to the legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

See how many LGBT people have children in Iowa

Investigated the number of LGBT people who have children in Iowa using data from the Williams Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

50 years since Title IX, Iowa women share how the law impacted them

On the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa American Studies Lecturer Jennifer Sterling, who specializes in women in sports, the history of Title IX and its importance. The rest of the hour features stories from women who received opportunities post-Title IX or for whom the law's passing came too late.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA

