HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on site. Event...
The South Slough Reserve near Charleston has a number of activities in July. *Second Saturday Stewards is July 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Work will include helping to restore habitat for two unique carnivorous plants, by removing overhanging brush on the facility’s Long Island Point. *Kayaking the...
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds.
Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
The Umpqua National Forest is now welcoming in-person visits to their office lobbies for front desk services such as maps, permit sales and visitor information services. Chris Bentley said lobbies are now open with these operating hours:. *Roseburg Headquarters Office – Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m....
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
A Riddle man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at around 6:00 p.m. the 30-year old was reported to have crashed into a small brick divider before going into a store on Northwest Keasey Street and creating a disturbance. The suspect left the area and shortly after, crashed his vehicle into the sidewalk at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and Northwest Stewart Parkway. That knocked his front driver side tire off the axle.
Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
