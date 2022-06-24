HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.

GLENDALE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO