Eagle Pass, TX

Hundreds of illegal immigrants stroll along Texas highway: video

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcfEP_0gKnYpi300

Hundreds of suspected illegal immigrants were spotted strolling along the side of a Texas highway in an area that is battling with record border crossings.

The footage, taken by a law enforcement official and obtained by Fox News , captured the crowd of migrants scattered on the side of the road Thursday in Eagle Pass — just east of the Rio Grande on the Mexican border.

Some could also be seen crouching under nearby trees.

At least one law enforcement vehicle with its lights on had pulled over near the large group.

It wasn’t clear how many, if any, were taken into custody.

Border Patrol in the town has been sending roughly 1,000 illegal immigrants a day to a nonprofit called Mission: Border Hope — amid the Biden administration’s rapidly expanding practice of releasing immigrants on parole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vCxE_0gKnYpi300
The migrants were on the side of the road Thursday in Eagle Pass.
Fox News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qj5xg_0gKnYpi300
It wasn’t clear if any of the people on the Texas highway were taken into custody.
Fox News

More than 207,000 immigrants who crossed over from Mexico were paroled from August 2021 through May this year, court records showed.

In May alone, more than 50,000 were paroled — a 28% increase from April.

In the previous seven months before August last year, Border Patrol had only paroled 11 migrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4uvM_0gKnYpi300
People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group in Eagle Pass, Texas.
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Border Patrol has cited the lack of space in detention centers to hold the influx of immigrants surging into the US after Biden took office.

Tina Pinkerton
3d ago

Why not send them back? I just don't understand any of this. This country has failed us Americans so badly. We can't trust anyone. Most of us don't feel safe anywhere.

7
D J
3d ago

When is our Military going to do something? Protect us and remove Biden and his entire administration.

