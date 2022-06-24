1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a semi-truck in Central El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Nationwide Report
On Wednesday night, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a semitrailer in Central El Paso. As per the initial information, the pedestrian accident took place on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place [...]
