El Paso, TX

1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a semi-truck in Central El Paso (El Paso, TX)

 3 days ago

On Wednesday night, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a semitrailer in Central El Paso. As per the initial information, the pedestrian accident took place on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place [...]

KTSM

2 men stabbed at West El Paso house party

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – Two men are stabbed at a West El Paso house party and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to search for the suspect. EPPD officials were first notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men – only identified as a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old – walked into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officer-involved wreck sends 2 to hospital

EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – A El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer responding to a call of a ‘man walking with a sword’ in Northeast El Paso, t-boned a second car, sending both drivers to the hospital. EPPD officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Transmountain and Rushing. […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrant Drowns in Rio Grande During Chase in El Paso

EL PASO – A Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Station was working line watch duties three weeks ago when he observed four suspected illegal migrants running north from the Rio Grande River towards the International Border Barrier, approximately one and a quarter miles east of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police responding to stabbing investigation in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police investigated a stabbing in West El Paso early Sunday morning. The initial report was released just after 2 a.m. The Crimes Against Persons called out to the scene. First responders confirmed that the stabbing happened on the 6400 block of Belton Road. There...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver extracted from Jeep after wreck next to Sunland Park exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
El Paso News

Police identify body found in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have identified the man found dead outside an East El Paso home on Thursday. EPPD officials say 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora was found by a person outside his home along the 11000 block of Cannon Hill. El Paso Fire Department crews...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

EPFD Water Rescue pulls body from Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only a few hours removed from the grim task of pulling a woman’s body from an Ysleta-area canal, El Paso Fire Department’s (EPFD) Water Rescue Team were once again called into action on the city’s Westside. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fourth of July firework displays, celebrations in El Paso, Las Cruces

Staff — There are several options for you to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. Independence Day parade in west El Paso returns. Parade starts at 9 a.m. along Shadow Mountain and Mesa street (. ) The parade starts at Western Hills Methodist Church on Thunderbird Drive. It...
KTSM

UPDATE: Officials provide update on body recovered from canal in Ysleta

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hours after a members of the El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recover a body spotted in a canal near the Ysleta Port of Entry, officials release preliminary identification. Officials tell KTSM 9 News that the body recovered is that of a woman in her 20’s; the investigation is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for murder in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the discovery of a woman’s body in a Central El Paso home, a man is behind bars for murder. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 36-year-old Elias Flores was rebooked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the murder of Cindy Miller on June […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

One person stabbed in Socorro, injuries non-life threatening

SOCORRO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing on La Morenita Circle that left the victim with non-life threatening injuries. EPPD did not give a lot of information except that a stabbing took place on La Morenita Circle, a street in Socorro. A victim...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Overcrowded: Animal Rescue League of El Paso dealing with abundance of dogs, cats

EL PASO, Texas - The Animal Rescue League of El Paso, which is located in Canutillo, TX, is currently dealing with an overwhelming problem. "El Paso is in such a bad situation," said kennel manager Loretta Hyde, who sees firsthand how bad the overcrowding of dogs and cats has become at her clinic everyday. She The post Overcrowded: Animal Rescue League of El Paso dealing with abundance of dogs, cats appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD: Body found in east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was found dead in an east El Paso neighborhood Thursday morning, according to El Paso Police. Police said the first call came in around 6:20 a.m. on the 11900 block of Cannon Hill. Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating. Police did not release any...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dog days of summer adoption event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many shelter dogs were taken on a road trip Sunday to Sunland Park Mall to hopefully find their forever home. Dogs of all breeds and sizes were brought in showed to people who were coming through the mall in hopes of getting adopted. Adoptions were free today and the shelter […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
