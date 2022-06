Fans of Atlus’ time-honoured formula of RPG dungeon crawler/social simulator/menu-em-up Shin Megami Tensei series will feel at home with the garish, immaculately clean world of cyberpunk-themed Soul Hackers 2. However, Atlus says that this newest title, which is a sequel in the Devil Summoner series — itself an off-shoot of the Shin Megami Tensei series — is catered towards newcomers, accessibility, and character customization. The team tells NME that players do not need to be familiar with the plot of the first title — originally released in 1999 for the Sega Saturn and then remade for the 3DS in 2012 — or the somewhat convoluted lineage of the SMT titles to jump right in. In practice, that may be a little ambitious.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO