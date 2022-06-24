ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies in hospital after NC shooting, police say

By Dolan Reynolds, Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot in High Point.

The High Point Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue due to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the hospital from her injuries.

Deputy shoots, kills person armed with knife after crash in Rowan County, sheriff says

Witnesses in the area told FOX8 they heard multiple gunshots around 10:45 p.m. and there was a large police presence in the area.

This is an active investigation. The victim was not identified, nor was any suspect information.

