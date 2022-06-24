Woman dies in hospital after NC shooting, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot in High Point.

The High Point Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue due to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the hospital from her injuries.

Witnesses in the area told FOX8 they heard multiple gunshots around 10:45 p.m. and there was a large police presence in the area.

This is an active investigation. The victim was not identified, nor was any suspect information.

