ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Alpha Clash Volume 1 graphic novel launches via Kickstarter

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you enjoy graphic novels you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the first volume of Alpha Clash. “This epic saga will take you into a world of uncommon heroes, each manifested through a different fate. Witness the surge of an organization that has the courage, through the...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Sega’s Creative Assembly Will Launch a New Science Fiction Shooter ‘Hyenas’

The Sega-owned British game developer Creative Assembly to develop Hyenas, a multiplayer sci-fi shooter title. Taking place in a future where billionaires have colonized Mars, the game challenges its players, vigilante pirates, to steal from their spaceships and compete for the biggest takeaway. Matches take place with 15 players, split...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Blair Witch Project Based on a True Story?

‘The Blair Witch Project‘ is a 1999 mystery horror found-footage film that follows three young students into the woods. On the trail of the titular entity, Heather, Joshua, and Michael enter a world of chaos and fear as they spend nights camped in the wilderness. ‘The Blair Witch Project’...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novels#Alpha Clash Volume 1
Hypebae

Artist Angela Santana Wants to Change the Way We See the Female Form

Growing up in Switzerland, artist Angela Santana found herself inspired by the vast landscapes of the country and the constant stream of art and culture. After studying art and art history for multiple years and experiencing the different creative languages of Paris and London, Santana moved to New York to focus on her craft. Drawing inspiration from the female form and its many different perceptions, the artist seeks to challenge the way we see the body for the better. “I learned to paint the image of the female form from an early age not in the image I imagined to be my own, but in the image of others before me,” Santana told Hypebae.
VISUAL ART
Vice

The Internet Communities That Love Watching People Die

The video clip begins with what looks like grainy security camera footage of a workshop, strewn with various machines and equipment. A man, with his back to the camera, works over a lathe. “So it starts out with, like, regular CCTV footage,” drones a narrator in the identifiable vocal timbre of a YouTuber. “I worked in places that looked like this shit too.”
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Celebrates Yor's Midseason Finale Look

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans for honoring the end of the first half of the anime's debut season by showing off many of Yor Forger's looks from over the episodes thus far! Kicking off this Spring as one of the most highly anticipated new series debuts of the season, Spy x Family has been dominating the last few months of conversation as fans tuned in to each new episode bringing the three unique members of the Forger Family together more and more while keeping their respective secrets from one another. But the series will be taking a break for the Summer.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Card Game
GeekyGadgets

Barbarian horror film is a renter’s worst nightmare

If you rent properties through online services such as a Airbnb and similar perhaps you should abstain from watching the new Barbarian horror film. 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming Barbarian film, which will be premiering in theatres worldwide from August 31, 2022. The Barbarian...
MOVIES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Barbarian - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming thriller movie, Barbarian. A young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. However, upon her arrival, she discovers that the house has been double-booked, and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the evening anyway but soon realizes that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. The movie stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian debuts in theaters on August 31, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
GeekyGadgets

Alexa can speak as your lost loved ones

This is a bit creepy. At Amazon’s Re:Mars conference, Alexa’s senior vice-president Rohit Prasad exhibited a startling new voice assistant capability: the ability to mimic voices. That’s not so weird. However, Amazon framed this mimick ability as a way to commemorate your lost loved ones. It played...
TECHNOLOGY
Polygon

New Nintendo Direct ‘Mini’ coming June 28

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 28, focusing on content from the company’s third-party publishing partners. Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase will run about 25 minutes, Nintendo said in an announcement, and will be available to watch on-demand at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel. (In other words, feel free to skip around as soon as the video goes live.)
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Yusuke's Cool Side

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series is still one of the biggest action hits ever with a cool take on Yusuke Urameshi! Yoshihiro Togashi is currently working on his return with his current manga series, Hunter x Hunter, but the series creator first really got a hold with fans with the release of Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only was it a memorable manga, but the anime adaptation remains one of the most popular and highly regarded action franchises of all time even after all these years have gone by.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Canon Details About Android 21 and Android 16

Dragon Ball Super recently made its major anime comeback, thanks to the theatrical release of its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, in Japan, and while fans from other regions, including North America, are waiting for the highly-anticipated shonen film to arrive in theaters close to them, Toei Animation already released the opening of the movie, revealing major information about two familiar androids.
COMICS
ComicBook

Something is Killing the Children Reveals First Look at Special Anniversary Issue (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing the Children is celebrating its 25th issue in style with a special oversized issue that no fan will want to miss, and we've got your exclusive first look right here! After seeing over two million copies so far, the hit series is set to deliver one of its most anticipated battles to date, as Erica Slaughter faces an enemy unlike any monster she's faced before, and things are likely to get worse before they get better. James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth), Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), Miquel Muerto (House of Slaughter), and AndWorld Design (We Only Find Them When They're Dead) are back with a special issue that no fan will want to miss, and you can check out an early preview starting on the next slide.
COMICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy