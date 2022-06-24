Alpha Clash Volume 1 graphic novel launches via Kickstarter

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO