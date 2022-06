DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury has convicted a South Carolina man of molesting and raping a girl he was said to be “family friends” with. In March 2019, a girl told her doctor that she had been abused and sexually assaulted by a man named Abraham Hardy when she lived in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.

