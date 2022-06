The New York Supreme Court ruled Monday that a New York City law that allowed noncitizen residents to vote in municipal elections is illegal. The law, passed in December 2021 by the New York City Council, created a class of voters called "municipal voters," comprised of noncitizens who reside in the city for at least 30 days before an election and register or pre-register to vote. Under the law, municipal voters were granted the right to participate in elections for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president, and council member.

