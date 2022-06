AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has previously been rumored to include analways-on display in the Pro lineup of iPhone 14 models, with code included in iOS 16 betas seemingly confirming the claims about the feature. Though it has apparently been in development for years, a report claims the change is warranted now, due to the introduction of lock screen changes.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO