Certificates of deposit are safe investments that let you set aside money at a fixed interest rate for an exact period of time, or term. If you're looking for stability for your earnings or want to put aside money for a future purchase, CDs offer more interest than checking or savings accounts. While locking in a rate means low risk, keep in mind that you'll pay a penalty if you withdraw your money prematurely.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO