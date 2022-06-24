Farmers and ranchers can nominate candidates to serve on the Daviess-Martin County Farm Service Agency Committee by August 1

Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter, 94, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Jesse T. Carter was born on June 25, 1927, to Jess and Louise (Hostetter) Carter in Bedford, IN. While he was in High School he worked at the Indiana and Lawrence Theatres. Several years later he met Beatrice May Tillett while he was talking tickets at a theatre. Beatrice and Jesse married on September 27, 1952. They made a lifetime of memories and built a life; raising 2 children, doing a lot of traveling, entertaining with dear friends, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandson when he came into the world. Beatrice left his side when she passed away on November 6, 2011.

