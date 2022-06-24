ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

Farmers and ranchers can nominate candidates to serve on the Daviess-Martin County Farm Service Agency Committee by August 1

 3 days ago

DAVIESS-MARTIN CO. – Kathy Fears, Executive Director for the Daviess-Martin County Farm Service Agency (FSA), is reminding farmers and ranchers they have until August 1, 2022, to nominate candidates to serve on the...

Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Tuesday, June 28th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 28th at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Concourse Building located at 1402 H Street. Public hearing for David Sabatier for a Variance from Developmental Standards for his property located at 519 Lincoln Ave. Dave wishes to add on to the existing Grecco’s business and is asking for lesser than required setbacks.
BEDFORD, IN
Dubois County Trooper awarded Jasper District “Trooper of the Year”

JASPER – The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony yesterday to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Through his hard...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Mayor Hamilton releases statement regarding the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

Bloomington, Ind.–Mayor John Hamilton issued the following statement on Friday, regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Earlier today a radical conservative majority of the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, pushing women’s reproductive privacy and options to the states,” said Hamilton. The appalling chain of events about to unfold in Indiana sends a clear message to Hoosier women and those capable of pregnancy that they are not full and equal citizens in the eyes of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
2022 Limestone Heritage Festival Parade

BEDFORD – Saturday brought the community together to celebrate the rich history of Limestone used for historical landmarks, buildings, and statues throughout the United States during the Limestone Heritage Festival Parade. This year brought in over 60 entries varying from antique trucks, cars and tractors, as well as the...
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: June 26, 2022

3:20 a.m. Hailey Curren, 20, Heltonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, OWI, illegal consumption. 2:25 a.m. Elizabeth Wise, 29, Mitchell, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 8:15 p.m. Jane Lagenour, 53, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – June 26. 2:47 a.m. An open door was found...
BEDFORD, IN
Body of Vincennes man recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN CO. – The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from the water after he went missing early yesterday morning at Turtle Creek Reservoir. At approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday, Sullivan County Dispatch received a call from Hoosier Energy Security that they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, which is used to warn boaters to evacuate the water. One boat failed to return.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Body of missing Indianapolis man recovered from Lake Monroe

LAKE MONROE – At 2:44 p.m., Monday, the body of David Alejendor Mora-Segura was recovered by Indiana Conservation Officer at Lake Monroe. Divers found his body in 20 feet of water near where he was last seen. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. On Sunday, at...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mitchell woman arrested when police find drug paraphernalia containing meth residue in her vehicle

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges early Saturday, June 25th after a Bedford Police officer found her vehicle parked at Brookside Park after hours. At approximately 2:25 a.m. a Bedford Officer was on patrol in the area of Tunnelton Road and US 50 East when he noticed a tan Pontiac parked on the south side of Brookside Park. The officer activated his lights and approached the parked vehicle.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter

Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter, 94, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Jesse T. Carter was born on June 25, 1927, to Jess and Louise (Hostetter) Carter in Bedford, IN. While he was in High School he worked at the Indiana and Lawrence Theatres. Several years later he met Beatrice May Tillett while he was talking tickets at a theatre. Beatrice and Jesse married on September 27, 1952. They made a lifetime of memories and built a life; raising 2 children, doing a lot of traveling, entertaining with dear friends, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandson when he came into the world. Beatrice left his side when she passed away on November 6, 2011.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Susan Ramey Johnson

Susan Ramey Johnson, 56, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her residence. Born March 18, 1966, in Terre Haute, she was the daughter of Max and Molly Elizabeth (Mannix) Ramey. She married Brian Scott Johnson and he preceded her in death. Susan graduated from Indiana University and...
SEYMOUR, IN
Man was sentenced to prison after violating the terms of his probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to 1200 days in the Indiana Department of Correction to serve time on a suspended sentence after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew G. Russell, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6...
BEDFORD, IN

