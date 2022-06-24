ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Biden, DeWine on gas tax holiday: Darcy cartoon

By Jeff Darcy, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A week before Fourth of July, Uncle Joe Biden has called for a ‘gas tax holiday’ that amounts to a small, single firecracker. A firecracker that’s hard to light, and if it does, may fizzle into...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 3

William Brownjr
2d ago

every one else government is giving out checks to help them out but this sob doesn't care about us in the state of Ohio

Reply
2
 

