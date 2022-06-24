ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan Plans To Cede Territory To China On Lease To Pay Off Debts: Report

By Meera Suresh
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pakistan, facing an economic crisis, is allegedly considering ceding some of its territories to China on lease to pay off its mounting debt. Islamabad plans to cede Gilgit Baltistan in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region to Beijing, said Indian media reports. According to Karakoram National Movement, an organization working for...

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Borrowing money from Red China is like borrowing money from a loan shark. You can’t pay, they start cutting off your body parts.

