Charles Edward Welcome, Sr., 66, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with trespass after warning at the UF Health Eastside Medical Clinic. Welcome, a registered Sex Offender who lists his address as Grace Marketplace, has been arrested several times for trespass after warning at the clinic since he was trespassed for a year on April 1, 2022. A sworn complaint was filed for an incident on May 18, and he was arrested on May 31 and again on June 24. Charges from the May incidents have been dropped.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO