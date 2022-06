PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A crash involving a bus and a sedan have closed the intersection of Berkeley Avenue and Mesa Avenue on the southwest side of Pueblo. According to Pueblo Police, there are severe injuries to multiple people involved in the incident. Pueblo Police told KRDO that two people inside the car were injured, and two additional people were injured that were on the bus. Police are still looking into the cause and circumstances of the accident.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO