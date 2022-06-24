ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Fatal crash closes US-27 in Clermont

By Daniel Dahm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLERMONT, Fla. – A fatal crash early Friday prompted the closure of U.S. 27 in Clermont, the Florida Highway Patrol...

joey
3d ago

It's 9am, South bound 27 is being diverted east though the Walmart area. North bound 27 from bridge is traveling normal. South traffic is gridlock since the accident. Find another route!!

FHP looking for vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist in Lake County

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning in Lake County. The 35-year-old Lakeland man had been southbound at 4:45 a.m. in the bicycle lane of U.S. Hwy. 27 approaching U.S. Hwy. 192 near the southern end of Lake County when a vehicle veered into the bicycle lane and struck the cyclist, knocking him from his bicycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lakeland bicyclist killed in Lake County hit-and-run, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Lakeland man riding a bicycle was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was traveling south toward U.S. Highway 192 in the designated bicycle lane when a driver...
57-year-old woman nearly drowns at beach in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a woman nearly drowned at the beach on Sunday. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the beach in Daytona Beach Shores. Beach Safety says a rip current caused the 57-year-old woman to struggle getting back to shore...
#Central Florida#Traffic Accident#Fhp
Vehicle collides with Amtrak train in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Volusia County on Saturday. The train had departed from New York Friday and the incident happened in DeLand, according to Amtrak. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was driving on Alexander Drive leading up to the...
Popeyes In Ocala Severely Damaged By Storm

More readers have sent in images of damage from Friday’s severe weather. The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on S Pine Street in Ocala appeared to suffer a roof collapse, as well as extensive damage to the interior of the building. We hope that any staff inside the building were able to make it out safely. Thanks to Aaron Hendricks for sharing!
