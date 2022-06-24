Fatal crash closes US-27 in Clermont

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning in Lake County. The 35-year-old Lakeland man had been southbound at 4:45 a.m. in the bicycle lane of U.S. Hwy. 27 approaching U.S. Hwy. 192 near the southern end of Lake County when a vehicle veered into the bicycle lane and struck the cyclist, knocking him from his bicycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO