Colleyville, TX

City of Colleyville presents Stars & Guitars

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Circle Theatre presents High School Playwriting Project

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The High School Playwriting Project Finalist Reading Series will feature the staged reading of the four finalist plays performed by professional Dallas-Fort Worth actors.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Parker County Peach Festival Expands

The Parker County Peach Festival returns in 2022 for its 37th anniversary. The all-day event draws large crowds to downtown Weatherford on July 9 for a fun-packed Saturday. The festival expands this year to feature over 200 arts and craft, food, and activity vendors in booths scattered all around the historic Weatherford courthouse. The festival offers everything peachy from homemade peach ice cream to cobbler, pie, peach tea, smoothies, or ice cream topped with fresh peaches. For those watching calories, those juicy Parker County peaches are a treat in themselves with no need of extra sweeteners.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
culturemap.com

Tommy DeCarlo in concert with Rudy Cardenas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer for the legendary rock band Boston, will perform along with special guest Rudy Cardenas of American Idol, famous for his covers of the Journey catalog. The show will also feature a special opening performance from up-and-coming retro rockers LanceBattalion, a group of North Texas teenagers who are making a big splash with their covers of classic rock favorites.
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt

Style Meets the City in This Incredible Highrise Condo

Directly in the hub of Downtown, The Metropolitan high-rise offers some of the most incredible views within a diverse vertical community. Just across the street, the $110 Million AT&T Discovery District and newly refurbished National complex offer so much excitement. Also, the Arts District and Klyde Warren Park are just a short walk away. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to showcase a condo right in the mix.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Lakewood Brewing Company presents Bikes & Brews with Bike DFW

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lakewood Brewing Company will present Bikes & Brews with Bike DFW. The event offers three routes: A full ride starting at the Dallas Farmers Market, a half ride starting at White Rock Lake, or no ride at the destination, a vendor fair at Lakewood Brewing later in the day.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fwtx.com

Cirque Du Soleil Flies Into Fort Worth with ‘OVO’

It’s been two years since Cirque du Soleil’s planned trip to Fort Worth, but now the anticipated wait for the high-acrobatic circus production can take a break. The popular production will make a long-awaited appearance — really this time — with five shows Sept. 22-25 with “OVO” at Dickies Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Charming Tudor Revival Cottage in Greenland Hills

Greenland Hills is one of those neighborhoods where people seldom leave because it’s filled with original historic homes. This charming Tudor Revival cottage is a perfect example of why this East Dallas neighborhood chose to become a conservation district. In 2003, the eastern portion of the M Streets neighborhood...
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History presents "A Century of Clothing: Circa 1850s through 1950s" and "The Transformation of Weaponry"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History opens the doors to its history collection with two new temporary exhibits, "A Century of Clothing: Circa 1850s through 1950s" and "The Transformation of Weaponry," which bring items from the Museum’s history collection to life.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Guided Permanent Exhibition Tour: "Words Matter"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present "Words Matter," a guided permanent exhibition tour. Docent Educator Gail Friedman will lead an exploration of why words matter. This tour will show how the words of perpetrators and Upstanders and lack of words from bystanders impacted the course of the Holocaust and human and civil rights.
DALLAS, TX

