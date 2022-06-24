South Florida Woman Crowned Miss Hooters Intl 2022.

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO