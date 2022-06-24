ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

Fire destroys Pole building Wednesday

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree departments responded, but firefighters faced a complicated situation when a pole building, owned by Donald Dietschat 740 Witbeck Drive was destroyed by a fire Wednesday. Clare firefighters were called to the scene...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Comments / 2

 

WNEM

Police: 3 people injured in officer-involved crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were injured in an officer-involved crash in Gratiot County on Friday. It happened about 8:30 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of M-46 and Alger Road in Pine River Township. The investigation revealed a Michigan State Police trooper was traveling westbound on...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Coast Guard searching for man in Saginaw Bay

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay on Sunday, June 26. The 56-year-old man and another person were in a vessel when the man went into the water and did not resurface, the Coast Guard said, adding the other person jumped into the water as well but was pulled to safety.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Man Killed In Bay City Shooting

Bay City Public Safety Officers and medical personnel responded to a report of a man shot Sunday afternoon just before 4:30. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. The victim was a 34 year old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police say the victim was not a Bay City resident, but they are unsure where he lived.
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Revival Center Church Destroyed in Fire, Congregation Faith Still Strong

An early morning fire at Revival Center Church in Cadillac left the building a total loss. The call came in about a fire at the church around 4:00 Saturday morning. “I’ve been here before this building was here,” said Pastor Will Markham, who has been the lead pastor at the church for 31 years. “We bought this property, and it’s been a blessing to be up here.”
CADILLAC, MI
Morning Sun

GoFundMe page set up for woman killed by ex-boyfriend

Relatives of the woman slain by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide that occurred last week in Gratiot County’s North Shade Township are raising money to help her family pay for funeral expenses. Reagan Torp, 23, of Portland, was killed during the early morning hours of June 14 by Christopher...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Isabella County Crash

A crash in Isabella County Monday, June 20 left two people injured and two people dead. The crash occurred in Lincoln Township around 3:45 p.m. Police say a 75-year-old Ithaca man was heading south on S. Summerton Rd. and failed to stop at the intersection of E. Blanchard Rd. His vehicle crashed into an east bound vehicle with three occupants. The driver, 71-year-old Kenneth Arnold of Lambertville, and rear seat passenger, 91-year-old Helen Thrush of Fremont, were killed in the crash. The other passenger, Teresa Arnold of Lambertville, was airlifted to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, where she’s listed in critical condition.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Parades, fireworks and more planned for July 4 weekend

MECOSTA — This year, there are a number of local activities for families to enjoy as they celebrate the annual holiday. Check out some of the events that will be happening around Mecosta and Osceola County during the holiday weekend and get prepped. Big Rapids. BR Jaycees: Light Up...
MECOSTA, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Mecosta County Deputies respond to two accidents Tuesday

Deputies at the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate crashes Tuesday morning. The first involved a motorcycle crash around 6:15am on 205 Avenue and 21 Mile Rd. Deputies say a 42-year old male lost control on his motorcycle having made contact with the road. He was treated at...
The Saginaw News

Second wild mustang caught after days spent roaming rural Saginaw County

CHAPIN TWP, MI — The second of two runaway mustangs has been captured after days spent roving around rural Saginaw County. Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Director Bonnie Kanicki confirmed the second female horse was contained within a makeshift paddock as of 1:40 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Neither mustang nor any people involved with their capture were injured during the multiday wrangling effort.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Hot Saturday with a rain chance late-evening/overnight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather has been pleasant for most of this past workweek. If you’ve had any outdoor plans, graduation parties, or have been looking to get out to the beach, it has been nice! For our farmers and gardeners, any rain will surely be welcomed. The good news is that there is a chance of rain heading into the overnight, but showers will still be more sparse as they move through. Some may still completely miss any rain.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

