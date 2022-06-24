ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eataly Dallas presents All You Can Eataly

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.

dallas.culturemap.com

Dallas Observer

Five New Restaurants & Bars in Dallas to Check Out

Headlines about the future of the economy are grim now, but then who believes the news these days? The people behind Dallas' wildfire-hot restaurant and bar scene apparently don't. Sure, they're dealing with inflation and labor woes, but somehow they power through. God bless optimists. They keep feeding us good...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Circle Theatre presents High School Playwriting Project

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The High School Playwriting Project Finalist Reading Series will feature the staged reading of the four finalist plays performed by professional Dallas-Fort Worth actors.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Klyde Warren Park presents National Food Truck Day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Klyde Warren Park is celebrating 10 years of serving communities in the heart of Dallas with National Food Truck Day. The event includes live music, free games, photo ops, and fun in the fountains. Food is on the Park’s top 10 list, as visitors enjoy food trucks every weekday, at lunchtime as well as throughout the day on weekends. A portion of all food truck sales directly benefits the nonprofit Park all year long.
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Klyde Warren celebrating National Food Truck Day on Friday and this weekend

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) Friday, June 24, is national food truck day. On Saturday, June 25, there will be a celebration at Klyde Warren Park to commemorate this national day and 10 years of serving Dallas communities. The celebration is happening from 11:00 am – 7:30 pm there will be live music, free games, photo-ops, and fun activities in the fountains.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Plano, TX

It's no doubt that Texas is one of your dream destinations, but where exactly in Texas is the real question. This article will dive deep into Plano, one of the most pleasant cities in the state. The city, located in Texas' extreme north, is rich in culture and history. Plano...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Humanity of Community and Homelessness in Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

When Don “Tortellini” Thomas II was furloughed from Bell Helicopter during the pandemic, he tried several creative endeavors: playing the guitar, writing and DJing. He stumbled upon one creative outlet that sparked a new career and an artistic mission to highlight the community. “One thing that stuck was...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This weekend around Dallas is full of well-known names, from musicians to artists to movie stars. There will be an increasingly noteworthy film festival, three new local theater productions, an art exhibition featuring a secretive artist, five big concerts, a classic kids movie accompanied by a symphony, and more. Below...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Cirque Du Soleil Flies Into Fort Worth with ‘OVO’

It’s been two years since Cirque du Soleil’s planned trip to Fort Worth, but now the anticipated wait for the high-acrobatic circus production can take a break. The popular production will make a long-awaited appearance — really this time — with five shows Sept. 22-25 with “OVO” at Dickies Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX

