Eataly Dallas presents All You Can Eataly

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Klyde Warren Park is celebrating 10 years of serving communities in the heart of Dallas with National Food Truck Day. The event includes live music, free games, photo ops, and fun in the fountains. Food is on the Park’s top 10 list, as visitors enjoy food trucks every weekday, at lunchtime as well as throughout the day on weekends. A portion of all food truck sales directly benefits the nonprofit Park all year long.
Comments / 0