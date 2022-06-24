ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

Spranger takes the reins ofPioneer football

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom pretty much the time he was big enough to lug a bottle of water across a football field, Steven Spranger has been a part of the Clare football program. So, when hall of fame head coach Kelly Luplow retired recently, there was really no doubt in Spranger’s mind that he...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

The Saginaw News

Mike Wenglikowski joins Saginaw District golf elite

FREELAND, MI – Mike Wenglilowski isn’t as good as he once was, but he’s better than he used to be. Wenglikowski, 41, joined elite Saginaw District Golf Tournament company Sunday, claiming his third consecutive District title at Apple Mountain in Freeland. He also owns three Bay County...
SAGINAW, MI
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake to become ‘Risque!’

PRUDENVILLE – June 30 is Motown Party Night at the Waterfront Stage in Trestle Park! Risque` Band brings Motown hits and more to the shore of Houghton Lake. From the Motor City to Northern Michigan, they’re simply the best!. Start your holiday weekend right (on Thursday) with the...
Morning Sun

Jon’s Country Burgers celebrates 65th anniversary

Jon’s Country Burgers celebrates 65th anniversary with deals and prize opportunities. The drive-in restaurant at 1030 S. Mission Street has been a part of Mt. Pleasant since 1957. It serves burgers, fries, hot dogs and Coney dogs, sandwiches, and shakes among other diner food items. Jon’s Country Burger sees hundred of customers each week.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wgvunews.org

Rep. Moolenaar reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, is calling the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade one of the most wonderful days in the history of the country. Moolenaar says the decision will save millions of lives and he will do everything he can to make...
MIDLAND, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Amigo-Van Accident Fatal for Harrison Man

On June 22, at 1:03 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a car versus pedestrian personal injury traffic crash, within the intersection of First and Main Street in the City of Harrison, within Clare County. Responding deputies arrived and found that 70-year-old Kenneth Harbaugh of Harrison was riding his amigo west in the cross walk of First Street when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Express van, being driven by a 21-year-old Harrison man that was making a left hand turn from Main Street onto North bound First Street. Mr. Harbaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Revival Center Church Destroyed in Fire, Congregation Faith Still Strong

An early morning fire at Revival Center Church in Cadillac left the building a total loss. The call came in about a fire at the church around 4:00 Saturday morning. “I’ve been here before this building was here,” said Pastor Will Markham, who has been the lead pastor at the church for 31 years. “We bought this property, and it’s been a blessing to be up here.”
CADILLAC, MI
The Saginaw News

‘This year we really came back full force’: Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival sees large turnout

BAY CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival returned after a two-year hiatus on a warm and sunny Saturday in downtown Bay City. Adorning all different colors of the rainbow, attendees gathered in Bay City’s Wenonah Park on Saturday, June 25 to enjoy the festival, which featured vendors, live entertainment, food, children’s activities, health screenings and more.
Morning Sun

Shepherd home invasion results in a 46-year-old man’s arrest

A 46-year-old man from Sumner was arrested, and will likely face multiple felony charges, after a home invasion in the Village of Shepherd. On Friday, June 24 at around 7 p.m., officers with the Shepherd Police Department were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of South Fourth Street in the Village of Shepherd.
SHEPHERD, MI

