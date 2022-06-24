Spranger takes the reins ofPioneer football

On June 22, at 1:03 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a car versus pedestrian personal injury traffic crash, within the intersection of First and Main Street in the City of Harrison, within Clare County. Responding deputies arrived and found that 70-year-old Kenneth Harbaugh of Harrison was riding his amigo west in the cross walk of First Street when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Express van, being driven by a 21-year-old Harrison man that was making a left hand turn from Main Street onto North bound First Street. Mr. Harbaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO