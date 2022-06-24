ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoTFY_0gKnPEF300
World News

Archaeologists in Pompeii have found the remains of a pregnant tortoise that had sought refuge in a home destroyed by an earthquake in 62AD, only to be covered by volcanic ash and rock when Mount Vesuvius erupted 17 years later.

The 14cm-long Hermann’s tortoise and her egg were discovered during excavations of an area of the city that, after the earthquake levelled Pompeii, was being rebuilt for the construction of public baths, officials said.

Pompeii was then destroyed for good after the volcanic eruption in 79AD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPKFo_0gKnPEF300
The remains of a pregnant tortoise (Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP)

Archaeologists suspect the tortoise, a species that is common in southern Europe, had sought refuge in the rubble of a home that was too badly damaged from the quake to be rebuilt.

Pompeii’s director general Gabriel Zuchtriegel said the fact that she still had her egg suggested she died before finding a safe, hospitable place to lay it.

“This lets us reflect on Pompeii in this phase after the earthquake but before the eruption, when many homes were being rebuilt, the whole city was a construction site, and evidently some spaces were so unused that wild animals could roam, enter and try to lay their eggs,” he said.

It is not the first tortoise to be found in Pompeii, and Mr Zuchtriegel said an important focus of current excavations and research concerns the organic and agricultural materials found outside Pompeii’s urban centre.

The discovery of the tortoise, he said, adds to “this mosaic of relations between culture and nature, community and environment that represents the history of ancient Pompeii”.

The excavations in the Stabiane baths section of Pompeii are being carried out by the Free University of Berlin, the University of Napoli’s L’Orientale and Oxford University, alongside the Pompeii archaeological site.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed. Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. One man...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Murder probe launched after woman dies following ‘horrific assault’

A 36-year-old woman has died after she suffered serious head injuries in “a horrific assault” in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said. Police, who have launched a murder investigation, said the victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortoise#Free University Of Berlin#Mount Vesuvius
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
BBC

Pompeii: Ancient pregnant tortoise surprises archaeologists

When Mount Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago Pompeii's ancient residents were frozen in place by ash. So too it turns out were the city's flora and fauna - including a pregnant tortoise with her egg. Archaeologists found the reptile's remains buried under ash and rock where it had lain...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Science
Jax Hudur

Marine Archaeologists Find the Lost Head of Hercules After 2000 Years

The statue of Heracles discovered in 1900F. Tronchin. In the spring of 1900, a group of sponge divers sailing through the Aegean en route to North Africa stopped at the Greek Island of Antikythera to wait for favorable winds, one bored diver put on his diving dress and descended to a depth of 45 meters. However, the diver whose name was Elias Stadiatis, quickly signaled to be pulled up. He told his fellow crew members about the horrors he saw below.
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

The disturbing truth of Auschwitz’s experiment on twin children

The dark times of the holocaust still send shivers down the spines of many. With the mass genocide of the prisoners, some comrades of Hitler took pleasure in inflicting pain. One such individual was Josef Mengele. For a justified reason, the infamous scientist in the team of Hitler’s army, Mengele was termed the ‘Angel of Death’ by the survivors of Auschwitz camp.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover highly well-preserved dinosaur with oldest belly button ever known

Paleontologists have discovered the oldest belly button known to science in the fossil remains of a parrot-beaked dinosaur found in China.In the research, scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) analysed the 125-million-year-old fossil of a 2m-long, two-legged herbivorous dinosaur unearthed in China 20 years ago.The study, published earlier this month in the journal BMC Biology, used an advanced laser-imaging technique to analyse a fossilised skin specimen of the Psittacosaurus mongoliensis dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period about 145 million to 66 million years ago.Scientists found a scar on the fossil skin specimen about 10cm in length...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
Jax Hudur

The Mysterious Discovery of the World's First Illustrated Christian Bible

The oldest illustrated Bible, the Garima GospelsWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. When an English artist named Beatrice Payne visited Ethiopia in the 1940s, she toured the Abba Garima monastery in the Tigre region of Ethiopia. The monastery was founded in the 5th to early 6th century by Abba (Abba means father) Garima, who is thought to be a Byzantine prince.
Interesting Engineering

Tibetan monks demonstrate a surprising evolutionary advantage

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy