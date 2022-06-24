ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

2 former Red Raiders sign NBA deals, insiders say

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two former Texas Tech Red Raiders signed NBA deals overnight, according to reports from insiders early Friday morning.

Exclusive: Adonis Arms prepares for 2022 NBA Draft

Former Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets . Former Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams is set to head down to Florida and join the Miami Heat for Summer League.

Exclusive: Bryson Williams Prepares for 2022 NBA Draft

Check back with Red Raider Nation as we gather more details.

