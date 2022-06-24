2 former Red Raiders sign NBA deals, insiders say

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two former Texas Tech Red Raiders signed NBA deals overnight, according to reports from insiders early Friday morning.

Former Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets . Former Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams is set to head down to Florida and join the Miami Heat for Summer League.

Check back with Red Raider Nation as we gather more details.

