2 former Red Raiders sign NBA deals, insiders say
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two former Texas Tech Red Raiders signed NBA deals overnight, according to reports from insiders early Friday morning.Exclusive: Adonis Arms prepares for 2022 NBA Draft
Former Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets . Former Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams is set to head down to Florida and join the Miami Heat for Summer League.Exclusive: Bryson Williams Prepares for 2022 NBA Draft
