All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer for the legendary rock band Boston, will perform along with special guest Rudy Cardenas of American Idol, famous for his covers of the Journey catalog. The show will also feature a special opening performance from up-and-coming retro rockers LanceBattalion, a group of North Texas teenagers who are making a big splash with their covers of classic rock favorites.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO