The Best Street Style From Fall 2022 Shanghai Fashion Week

Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Shanghai Fashion Week was delayed and then delayed again, by the city’s lockdowns. When it finally did go off earlier this month, the shows were mostly digital. But virtual or not, “a fierce optimism ran through the collections,” says Vogue China’s editor in chief Margaret Zhang. That goes for not just...

Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

Shop Chunky Sandals For a Bold Summer Look

It’s easy to see the appeal in something like a pair of sleek, strappy sandals; their slim silhouette and innate versatility make them easy to style with just about everything. But if you’re after a footwear staple that goes the extra mile and elevates a look from satisfactory to statement-making, chunky sandals are the ticket. Lovingly referred to as ‘ugly shoes’ by many, the hallmark of this bold trend often entails a platform, lug sole, puffed-up silhouette, oversized buckles, wide straps—or something in between.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Russell Westbrook’s Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe Combined Sport and Style

Stylish stars flocked to Paris last week to take in the spring 2023 menswear shows, including David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, and Russell Westbrook. The American basketball player is known for his killer personal style outside the court, particularly his suits. But Westbrook wasn’t in town solely to browse the new clothes and accessories (though he did do that, and attend shows like Dior and Louis Vuitton). Westbrook also hosted market appointments for his very own apparel brand, titled Honor the Gift, and he invited Vogue along for the ride throughout his eventful week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore White Prada Tuxedos for Their Wedding in Oaxaca City

Mario Rodriguez Graniel and Guy Rejwan met in 2013 during their first year of business school at Columbia University. They got engaged six years later during a trip to Florence. Mario brought up the topic during dinner so that one of the two could eventually prepare to pop the question. “Guy instead took this as a proposal and said ‘yes’ right there and then!” Mario, who is a vice president at Fendi, remembers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Glows In Metallic 6-Inch Heels & Thigh-High Slit Gown in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t follow Keke Palmer on Instagram, her latest look is proof that you need to start. Not only does the “Lightyear” star post inspirational messages through videos and quotes, but she also serves up some serious style inspiration. Palmer latest upload shows her posing in a head-turning sunshine yellow dress that is perfect for the summer season.  “And that’s on Keke in Cannes,” she wrote under the new post. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rita Ora Wears Boho-Meets-Rock Outfit in Patent Leather Pants at Glastonbury Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rita Ora was super excited to be back at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England. The Glastonbury Festival is a five day music festival that takes place in the sweeping fields of Somerset, England. Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled during 2020 and 2021, so this marks the first time in three years that it has hosted in-person concerts — and Ora made sure to document her excitement on Instagram. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

David Beckham Wears Socks, Sandals & a Suit For Dior Men’s Show in Paris With Son Cruz

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Looking crisp from head to toe is father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham. The two came dressed with class and sleek style for the Dior Men’s summer ’23 show by Kim Jones on Friday. Cruz has already shown his evolving style through Instagram, as he sported grills and pink hair, so this bright green blazer is up to his alley. As always, David was looking sharp and clean in a black suit. Under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Steps Into Summer With Unbuttoned Tropical Top, Retro Shades & Metallic Shoes for Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell put her fashion credentials to work as she stepped out for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were among the other famous guests who attended the outdoor affair, which took place in the French capital. Campbell made a striking arrival at the event. The legendary supermodel kicked off the summer season in a tropical print ensemble from the luxury French fashion house. Her bright attire matched the playful theme of the show perfectly, which Louis Vuitton described as a “magnified...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Takes on the U.K.

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her vision for Pattern across the pond. The actor and entrepreneur is launching product in the U.K. in an exclusive partnership with Boots, starting on Wednesday. For Ross, the move was a natural extension of her accessible vision for textured hair care.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “The original dream for the brand was to be a global brand because I believe that the curly and textured community is one that spans across the globe,” she told...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

‘Gold Bullet’ Nike Air Max 97s Retroing in 2023

The “Gold Bullet” Nike Air Max 97, long one of the most beloved colorways of the late ’90s running sneaker, is coming back in 2023, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. There is no set release date for the shoes yet, but they should arrive between February and March as part of Nike’s Spring/Summer 2023 lineup. This window for their release is subject to change. Sneaker drop dates will often shift and have been especially volatile recently because of strains on the global supply chain.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

See the Dior Men’s Show Through J Balvin’s Eyes

This weekend, Dior’s Kim Jones debuted his new spring 2023 menswear collection in Paris to a front row filled with celebrities, including David and Cruz Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Miss Fame, and Colombian singer J Balvin. The musician says attending fashion week is a must, as he always walks away with fresh inspiration. “I love it because I learn a lot,” Balvin says. “There are different types of shapes, colors, and textures. It helps me to find new ways of wearing things, or keep my own way.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Rose Byrne on Embracing ’80s Style and Exploring the Darker Side of Wellness Culture in Physical

At the beginning of the very first episode of Physical—the pitch-black comedy starring Rose Byrne that premiered on Apple TV+ last year—we meet our anti-hero, Sheila, exactly where she’s always wanted to be. The year is 1986 and Sheila, clad in spandex and with her hair teased into a dramatic perm, is an aerobics star, stepping onto an outrageously elaborate set to film a routine for her latest blockbuster workout video. That is, until we swiftly rewind to five years earlier, meeting Sheila as a bored, viciously self-loathing housewife in San Diego suffering from bulimia and searching for a sense of purpose, one she eventually finds in the rapidly emerging, cut-throat world of the 1980s Californian fitness industry.
FITNESS
Vogue Magazine

The Ned Makes a Stylish Splash in NoMad

In New York, where a new, exciting opening occurs nearly every night, it takes a big one to draw the city’s famous names out of the house. So it says a lot that last Wednesday night, The Ned christened its arrival in NoMad with Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Fox, Evan Mock, and a performance by Robin Thicke that went into the midnight hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Jackson Wiederhoeft launched his namesake label three years ago with a bridal collection he made all by himself during the early months of the pandemic. “It was really beautiful to spend a lot of time making it,” he recalled during a recent appointment at his Garment District showroom. “I felt like, since I am the one making it, I have to be obsessed with every piece in order to spend a week making each one.” These days he carries that same spirit as he branches out beyond bridal collections into ready-to-wear—although bridal still accounts for about 95% of his business. This year, he was selected as one of the finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Corn Candles, Wicker Placemats, and More: Everything You Need for a Festive 4th of July Tabletop

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amid the January 6 hearings and the overturning of Roe V. Wade, it may be difficult to muster up the excitement to celebrate all things red, white, and blue this year, but, at its heart, the 4th of July is an opportunity to gather with our friends and family. And, what better way to do so than over a festive meal and incorporating some of the best 4th of July decoration ideas? With that in mind, dear hostess, it’s time to start readying your table. Look to wicker accent pieces, gingham-printed linens, decorative plates, and platters adorned with summer’s finest fruit, and—because why not?—cheeky corn on the cob-shaped candles so real your guests might just try to steal a bite.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

