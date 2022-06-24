The Best Street Style From Fall 2022 Shanghai Fashion Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amid the January 6 hearings and the overturning of Roe V. Wade, it may be difficult to muster up the excitement to celebrate all things red, white, and blue this year, but, at its heart, the 4th of July is an opportunity to gather with our friends and family. And, what better way to do so than over a festive meal and incorporating some of the best 4th of July decoration ideas? With that in mind, dear hostess, it’s time to start readying your table. Look to wicker accent pieces, gingham-printed linens, decorative plates, and platters adorned with summer’s finest fruit, and—because why not?—cheeky corn on the cob-shaped candles so real your guests might just try to steal a bite.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO