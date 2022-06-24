ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Byesville Mayor Ray Watson dies at the age of 96

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYESVILLE, Ohio – Ray Watson, 96, the former mayor of Byesville died this week at his home. Mr. Watson served the village in many capacities...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Colerain announces death of longtime firefighter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple Tri-State fire departments are mourning the death of firefighter Steve Hayden. The Colerain Fire Department announced Hayden’s death in a Facebook post. Hayden, a firefighter, paramedic and fire apparatus operator, began his emergency services career in 2011 at Colerain. “Steve grew up in...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Your Radio Place

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Barnesville plans Independence Day celebration and fireworks

BARNESVILLE , Ohio -The Village of Barnesville will celebrate the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 2. Many activities are planned and will be taking place at Barnesville Memorial Park. There will be a baseball tournament at the big ball diamond game times are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.,...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Janice A. Armbruster

Janice A. Armbruster, 88 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughters home on June 26, 2022 while under the care of her daughter and Hospice of Guernsey County. Janice was born in Cambridge on July 10, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Harold...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Rolling Hills#Politics Local#The Village Council#The U S Army
Your Radio Place

New Concord to Host Second Annual John Glenn Friendship 7-Miler Race

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission with the second annual Friendship 7-Miler race. The race will be Saturday, July 9 at 8:30 a.m., and is sponsored by the John Glenn High School Cross-Country and Track & Field Boosters. Runners can register online.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury announces retirement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury has announced his retirement, effective July 8. Mayor Don Mason confirmed the chief’s departure Thursday afternoon. Coury has served the police department for 30 years and served as the chief for nearly six years.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Kathryn Deel

Kathryn L. Deel, 77, of Byesville, passed away, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born July 17, 1944 in Gilmore County WV, daughter of the late Donnie G. Hardman and Juanita (Marks) Hardman. Mrs. Deel worked as a waitress and manager in the restaurant industry.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Potential street repair projects to be determined in New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio -The Infrastructure Committee of the New Concord Village Council will meet on Monday to discuss future street repair projects. The meeting will review cost projections of streets that have been evaluated as poor or fair and it will determine candidates for the 2020 paving program. The meeting...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Several Perry County events scheduled to celebrate Independence Day

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Several Independence Day celebrations will take effect throughout Perry County. New Straitsville will hold a community picnic from 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 at at the New Straitsville shelter house with fireworks to follow. Bring lawn chairs and a covered dish. A parade will...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Judy Anne Van Horn

Judy Anne (Bell) Van Horn, 61of Zanesville, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Father. Her parents Harry E. Bell Sr. and Gertrude J. (Trudy) Bell preceded her in death along with an infant brother David M. Bell. In addition to her biological family, she is preceded in death by the “daughter of her heart” Rebecca Wardle, who taught her the meaning of living in the brief two years they knew each other.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Pride Day celebrated over the weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County LGBTQ community celebrated Zanesville Pride Saturday. Over 50 vendors were on hand to provide quests with various rainbow-themed merchandise along with food, art, and local resources available to members of the LGBTQ community. Event organizer planned the event for families to celebrate Pride...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Woman dies after shootout with police in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Guernsey County on Friday night. Police say the woman had an active arrest warrant and did not stop for police in Barnesville. A pursuit ensued and went into Guernsey County. The statement...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

John Ansberry

He was born February 24, 1950, a son of Almeda Farley and the late John Ansberry. John was a 1968 graduate of Cambridge High School. He is a Marine Veteran having served in Vietnam. John was a TBW employee at the Cambridge Developmental Center. He was a member of the Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) and American Legion.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County woman dead after gunfire exchange with police

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office released this statement concerning the death of a Barnesville, Ohio woman in a shootout with law enforcement officers Friday night: “Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that on Friday June 24th shortly before 9:30 p.m. his deputies were requested to assist in a vehicle pursuit on US […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Work Delayed on Uhrichsville Street

Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville crews were delayed on a street project due to an equipment failure. Mayor Mark Haney updated council on work that started on 11th Street related to upgrades to the storm water system in the area. However, work was pushed back slightly due to an...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Three Indiana teens involved in Coshocton County car crash

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio -Three teens were involved in a crash in Coshocton County Sunday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that alcohol could have been a factor in the accident. It took place around 5 a.m. on State Route 643 in Crawford Township. The teens involved were all...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Hosts Community-Wide Pride Event at Zane’s Landing Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville Pride was held Saturday, welcoming community members to Zane’s Landing Park for a vibrant festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Muskingum County. The event hosted over 50 different vendors, allowing guests to enjoy various rainbow-themed merchandise along with food, art, and local resources available...

Comments / 0

Community Policy