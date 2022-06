A driver failed to yield for police, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a brick retaining wall, and sheared off a power pole, Lewiston Police said Thursday morning. At about 12:41 a.m., an officer tried to stop a 1999 GMC Yukon near the 1800 block of Main Street. Police said the vehicle fit the description of a vehicle used by a subject involved in a crime on June 22nd.

