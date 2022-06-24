ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Incoming Medicaid expiration could put enrollees at risk

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
When the coronavirus pandemic emerged in March 2020, the U.S. government issued a requirement that states could no longer unenroll people from Medicaid during the public health emergency. The purpose was to prevent people on Medicaid—a government-run health care policy—from being left without insurance on short notice....

