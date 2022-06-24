Man dead after car strikes tree in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Talladega man was killed Thursday after the car he was driving struck a tree outside the city, state troopers report.

David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the 1988 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck he was driving left the roadway along Cove Access Road and struck a tree at approximately 2:17 p.m. Thursday. Stewart, who reportedly was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened approximately seven miles west of Talladega. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

