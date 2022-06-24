ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Man dead after car strikes tree in Talladega

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmGI4_0gKnMDtb00

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Talladega man was killed Thursday after the car he was driving struck a tree outside the city, state troopers report.

David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the 1988 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck he was driving left the roadway along Cove Access Road and struck a tree at approximately 2:17 p.m. Thursday. Stewart, who reportedly was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened approximately seven miles west of Talladega. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

17-year-old killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed in a car crash outside Childersburg Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was killed when their Dodge Ram left the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 p.m. The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge Road, two miles east of Childersburg. The […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Car in Ditch Monday Morning on Alabama Highway 278

Several emergency response agencies were dispatched to a report of a car in a ditch – just prior to 6:00am Monday on Alabama Highway 278 near County Road 111, east of Piedmont. Early reports indicate one possible injury with Piedmont Rescue, EMS units – and the Spring Garden Fire...
PIEDMONT, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man killed after Amtrak train hits car identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person was killed after a car accident involving a train on June 26. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Corey Antonia Jones, 43, of Center Point. Authorities say this happened in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega, AL
Accidents
AL.com

Sylacauga man dies in multi-vehicle crash

A Sylacauga man has died in a multi-vehicle crash. Alva L. Collier, 60, of Sylacauga was killed when the 1994 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harry Williams, 74, also of Sylacauga. According to a report from Alabama state troopers office, the Silverado...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — A 60-year-old man from Sylacauga died after a multi-vehicle crash in Talladega County Saturday. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Alva Collier was driving a pickup truck on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway just before 4 p.m. when he collided with another truck less than a mile from Sylacauga city limits. Troopers said a third pickup truck was struck after the initial collision.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in Hanceville apartment fire

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died in an apartment fire in Hanceville Sunday afternoon. According to Hanceville Fire and Rescue, at approximately 5:07 p.m., authorities responded to a fire at Autumnwood apartments. Upon entering the apartment, firefighters found one deceased victim. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol Division#Nexstar Media Inc
weisradio.com

No One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Alabama Highway 9 Saturday

According to Alabama State Trooper reports, there was a two-vehicle accident taking place just prior to noon Saturday on Alabama Highway 9. That wreck involved a 2019 Chevy truck driven by a male resident of Piedmont and a 2004 GMC truck being driven by a male resident of Cedar Bluff.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
sylacauganews.com

ALEA confirms Sylacauga man killed in Saturday afternoon crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – A Saturday multi-vehicle crash on Sylacauga Fayetteville Hwy. has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alva L. Collier, 60, of Sylacauga was fatally injured around 3:30 Saturday afternoon when the 1994 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harry Williams, 74, of Sylacauga. The Silverado that Williams was driving then struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teri Lecroy, 59, of Sylacauga.
SYLACAUGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wvtm13.com

I-65 North shut down in Shelby County due to 'very serious' motorcycle crash

CALERA, Ala. — UPDATE: Calera police said I-65 North was reopened at 1:35 p.m. A "very serious" motorcycle crash has shut down Interstate 65 North near the Shelby County airport exit, according to Calera police. "I-65 North is shut down at exit 234," the Calera Police Department =AZWNcGHC9eUr3V2z5pO_ysosWy_plh8LcOy26LxwY3D_fqD_rsZLnSUFOuSQCza6Ne2iFr2_P9meRorbtikArf5VTTDFkvHs5KVNZ2Mx8u7uUDXRN7-ML0LUHzpdINh2gpC5XlGHOkzAWHtR-DTJ12Wc&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">posted...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

I-20 Eastbound lanes shutdown in St. Clair Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes are currently blocked on I-20 Eastbound at Kelly Creek Rd in Moody due to an overturned vehicle. There are heavy delays in the area. Please seek an alternate route. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
MOODY, AL
CBS 42

Childersburg Police Chief injured in crash

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Chief was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Childersburg Saturday afternoon. Richard McClelland was taken to UAB Hospital where his condition is being evaluated. McClelland has been with the police department since 2011 and was named chief in 2016. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Talladega man dies in single vehicle crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega man. ALEA troopers responded at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to an accident scene on Cove Access Road about seven miles west of Talladega. Troopers found a 1988 Chevrolet GMT, driven by David Stewart, 53, had left the...
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

53-year-old Talladega man killed in truck accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old Talladega man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 23, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Stewart was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to investigators.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy