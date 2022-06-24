ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo police release body cam video from shooting of homicide suspect

By Nick Veronica
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department released body cam footage Thursday from an incident last week in which they said officers shot a homicide suspect who had also allegedly fired at police.

The body cam video can be seen in the video player above. The department’s 2 p.m. press conference on the case can be seen below.

Hold the phone, WNY is getting a new area code

Police said they were responding to a call of a shooting near Broadway and Sears Street last Friday when the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Nakeem Haynes of Buffalo, shot at officers through the window of their patrol vehicle.

Officers went after Haynes on foot, they said. The pursuit ended when officers shot him eight times. Haynes was said to be in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center last Friday and in stable condition today.

Haynes faces an attempted murder charge. Other charges are pending.

The initial shooting victim, 63-year-old Atlas Johnson of Buffalo, was declared dead at the scene.

IN THIS ARTICLE
