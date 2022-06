Bellaire High School and Louisiana State University graduate Cody Plummer married fellow LSU grad Caroline Geiger, surrounded by friends and family in New Orleans. The couple wed in the courtyard at the Ritz-Carlton and celebrated at the reception in the grand ballroom. “Love is in the Air” was an appropriate theme for the wedding because the couple met on an airplane in 2016 while returning to LSU from Houston. After a sunset engagement in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, Caroline and Cody planned their special day along with parents Paul Geiger Jr. and Shannon Geiger, and Lynn and Mike Plummer (pictured).

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO