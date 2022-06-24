Twin Cedars Baseball Run Rules Seymour

The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad went toe to toe with #1 ranked ADM on Friday, but the Tigers walked off in the bottom of the 8th on a wild pitch to win 2-1 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. ADM got on the board first with a home run to right field and it stayed 1-0 until the 6th when Brittany Bacorn, for the second straight game, launched a homer of her own to right field to tie the score. Both teams had chances to score in the 7th, and when Knoxville could not get runners across in its half of the 8th, ADM sent the winning run home on a wild pitch to end the game. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports starting pitcher Jadyn Streigle kept a good hitting ADM at bay to give Knoxville a shot.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO