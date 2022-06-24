Twin Cedars Baseball Run Rules Seymour

A morning thunderstorm washed away any chance for the class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad to get more significant wins on Saturday as the Pella Christian Invitational was canceled. The Sabers were scheduled to play the host Eagles and Des Moines Christian. On Friday the Sabers learned they have the #1 seed in class 1A Region eight and will meet the winner between Tri-County and Keota on July 6th. Meanwhile, the Sabers still need to finish out the season and will take on class 1A number five Southeast Warren. On the baseball field, the Sabers are seeing progress all around. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while they are still making outs, they are hitting line drives and hard outs rather than soft grounders of pop ups.
The Pella softball team split their two games at the Collins-Maxwell softball tournament Saturday, defeating Bishop Garrigan 14-1 and falling to the host and 4th ranked in Class 1A Spartans 4-2. The Dutch made short work of the Golden Bears, scoring four or more runs in three innings. Ava Curry was 4-for-4 in game one with two doubles, Kylie Tauke went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Tori Van Vark had three hits. Saige DeJong earned the win in the circle with four innings and seven strikeouts.
The #7 Indianola softball team split their two contests at their home tournament Saturday, falling to #2 Winterset 6-2 and defeating Southeast Warren 5-1. The Huskies took an early lead scoring three runs in the first inning, and another run in each of the second and third while the Indians only countered with a lone run. The teams traded runs late, but Indianola couldn’t muster enough offense to attempt the comeback.
The Pleasantville softball team fell to a pair of Class 5A ranked teams at the Ankeny tournament on Saturday. The Trojans were defeated by #9 Ankeny 12-2 in five innings, and #6 Ankeny Centennial 9-3. In the Ankeny game, Sydney Septer hit a two-run homer, but the Trojans allowed the Hawks to get up big early and could not come back from the early deficit. In the Ankeny Centennial game, Carly Cox had a solo home run. The offense loaded the bases a couple of times but could not execute to get runs on the board.
The Indianola baseball team fell to Van Meter in the Brent Prange Classic Friday 11-1. Van Meter scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead, and the Indians answered with their lone run to get back in the game, but the Bulldogs then scored eight unanswered runs in the next three innings to end the game early.
The Pella Christian softball team earned their first doubleheader sweep of the season Friday night against Newton, while the baseball teams used a late-inning rally to salvage a split in their doubleheader. Eagles softball won their two games 10-6 and 5-4, while baseball fell 17-0 in game one before winning 4-3 via an extra inning walk-off single in game two.
The Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad came back from an 8-2 deficit to beat Murray on Friday 11-9. The Saints fell into a six run whole by the 3rd inning but put up a six spot in the 6th inning and then another three for insurance in the 6th. Cole Metz was 2/3 with three RBI while Owen Suntken had two hits. Things did not go quite as smoothly for the softball Saints as they lost 13-3 to Murray. The Mustangs posted three runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings to end the game early. Summer Karpan, Payton Anderson, Emma Clark all got RBIs for Melcher-Dallas. The Saints come back to play today in the Coal Miners Invitational Classic starting out with Tri-County.
The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad went toe to toe with #1 ranked ADM on Friday, but the Tigers walked off in the bottom of the 8th on a wild pitch to win 2-1 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. ADM got on the board first with a home run to right field and it stayed 1-0 until the 6th when Brittany Bacorn, for the second straight game, launched a homer of her own to right field to tie the score. Both teams had chances to score in the 7th, and when Knoxville could not get runners across in its half of the 8th, ADM sent the winning run home on a wild pitch to end the game. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports starting pitcher Jadyn Streigle kept a good hitting ADM at bay to give Knoxville a shot.
The Pleasantville Baseball team will be back in action today at 10:am against Madrid in a double header. These games were originally scheduled for Thursday. Pleasantville Baseball Head coach Sheldon Card spoke with KNIA/KRLS Sports about the style of play Madrid will bring into their double header. “Their coach is...
A fifth inning two-out rally on senior night was enough for the Pella baseball team to earn a doubleheader split with Dallas Center-Grimes Friday night, winning game two 6-3 and falling in the opener 7-4, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed three errors in game one and...
The PCM Baseball team will have a busy week as they prepare for postseason play. Mustang head coach Lewis Day spoke with KNIA/KRLS Sports on what his team is focusing on to prepare for postseason play. “ Our main focus is finishing strong in the conference. We really want to...
A Pella High School senior won a national championship in a horse riding competition over the weekend. Peyton Podmolik was the 1st place rider in the Ruby Rail at the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Competition this past weekend at the Tri State Expo Center in McDonald, TN. Podmolik was competing as part of the Iowa Equestrian Team and is a member of the Class of 2023 at Pella High School. The Youth Equestrian Development Association is a program that encourages development of riders’ skills, emphasizes exposure to scholarship opportunities, and encourages making connections with college programs.
One of the great athletic traditions at Central College over the last 30 years has been the multi-event athletes in track and field. In this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we dig in to the Dutch multis dynasty. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
It will be a silent Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. Many of the weekly Knoxville drivers are at Husets Speedway for the weekend running in the High Bank Nationals. Knoxville will return to racing next Saturday with the Midseason Championships. Brian Brown has the lead in the 410 points while Clint Garner holds the lead in the 360s and Brandon Worthington holds the lead in the Pro Sprints. KNIA airs all sprint car races from the Knoxville Raceway with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121DIRECTOR’S NAME: Jeff Petersen KARLA K. FISHER. Services for Karla Kay Fisher, 50, who passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Des Moines, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola withburial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall athletes. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Paul Kingma with the Pella 4th of July committee previews activities coming up in Pella for the 4th of July. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Residents of Pella can vote to bring a mural to the community. Pella Fiber, Visit Pella, and the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance are asking the community for their votes through the #IowansUnite Mural Contest hosted by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Travel Iowa. The preliminary round is ongoing, and Pella would need 500 votes to advance to the finals. This is the same contest Knoxville won in 2021:
Funeral services for Charles Lowry, 83, of Oskaloosa will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel; the family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be in Forest Cemetery with Military Honors by the Oskaloosa Honor Guard. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The City of Pella will celebrate Independence Day on the holiday this summer. Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center...
