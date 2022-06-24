Central Puts Nine on All-Region Track and Field List

A morning thunderstorm washed away any chance for the class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad to get more significant wins on Saturday as the Pella Christian Invitational was canceled. The Sabers were scheduled to play the host Eagles and Des Moines Christian. On Friday the Sabers learned they have the #1 seed in class 1A Region eight and will meet the winner between Tri-County and Keota on July 6th. Meanwhile, the Sabers still need to finish out the season and will take on class 1A number five Southeast Warren. On the baseball field, the Sabers are seeing progress all around. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while they are still making outs, they are hitting line drives and hard outs rather than soft grounders of pop ups.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO