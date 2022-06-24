ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Central Puts Nine on All-Region Track and Field List

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central College men’s and women’s track and field squads had nine members named as All-Midwest Region performers for the outdoor season by the USTFCCCA Wednesday afternoon. To be named All-Region, an...

www.kniakrls.com

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella High Senior Wins at National Equestrian Competition

A Pella High School senior won a national championship in a horse riding competition over the weekend. Peyton Podmolik was the 1st place rider in the Ruby Rail at the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Competition this past weekend at the Tri State Expo Center in McDonald, TN. Podmolik was competing as part of the Iowa Equestrian Team and is a member of the Class of 2023 at Pella High School. The Youth Equestrian Development Association is a program that encourages development of riders’ skills, emphasizes exposure to scholarship opportunities, and encourages making connections with college programs.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Splits at Collins-Maxwell Softball Tournament

The Pella softball team split their two games at the Collins-Maxwell softball tournament Saturday, defeating Bishop Garrigan 14-1 and falling to the host and 4th ranked in Class 1A Spartans 4-2. The Dutch made short work of the Golden Bears, scoring four or more runs in three innings. Ava Curry was 4-for-4 in game one with two doubles, Kylie Tauke went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Tori Van Vark had three hits. Saige DeJong earned the win in the circle with four innings and seven strikeouts.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Team Drops a Pair Against Ranked Foes at Ankeny Tournament

The Pleasantville softball team fell to a pair of Class 5A ranked teams at the Ankeny tournament on Saturday. The Trojans were defeated by #9 Ankeny 12-2 in five innings, and #6 Ankeny Centennial 9-3. In the Ankeny game, Sydney Septer hit a two-run homer, but the Trojans allowed the Hawks to get up big early and could not come back from the early deficit. In the Ankeny Centennial game, Carly Cox had a solo home run. The offense loaded the bases a couple of times but could not execute to get runs on the board.
ANKENY, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Baseball And Softball Battle SE Warren On Monday

A morning thunderstorm washed away any chance for the class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad to get more significant wins on Saturday as the Pella Christian Invitational was canceled. The Sabers were scheduled to play the host Eagles and Des Moines Christian. On Friday the Sabers learned they have the #1 seed in class 1A Region eight and will meet the winner between Tri-County and Keota on July 6th. Meanwhile, the Sabers still need to finish out the season and will take on class 1A number five Southeast Warren. On the baseball field, the Sabers are seeing progress all around. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while they are still making outs, they are hitting line drives and hard outs rather than soft grounders of pop ups.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Memories – Dutch Multis

One of the great athletic traditions at Central College over the last 30 years has been the multi-event athletes in track and field. In this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we dig in to the Dutch multis dynasty. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Team Earns Season Series Over DCG

A fifth inning two-out rally on senior night was enough for the Pella baseball team to earn a doubleheader split with Dallas Center-Grimes Friday night, winning game two 6-3 and falling in the opener 7-4, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed three errors in game one and...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Falls to Van Meter

The Indianola baseball team fell to Van Meter in the Brent Prange Classic Friday 11-1. Van Meter scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead, and the Indians answered with their lone run to get back in the game, but the Bulldogs then scored eight unanswered runs in the next three innings to end the game early.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Splits at Home Tournament

The #7 Indianola softball team split their two contests at their home tournament Saturday, falling to #2 Winterset 6-2 and defeating Southeast Warren 5-1. The Huskies took an early lead scoring three runs in the first inning, and another run in each of the second and third while the Indians only countered with a lone run. The teams traded runs late, but Indianola couldn’t muster enough offense to attempt the comeback.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Summer Teams Drop Games To Murray

The Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad came back from an 8-2 deficit to beat Murray on Friday 11-9. The Saints fell into a six run whole by the 3rd inning but put up a six spot in the 6th inning and then another three for insurance in the 6th. Cole Metz was 2/3 with three RBI while Owen Suntken had two hits. Things did not go quite as smoothly for the softball Saints as they lost 13-3 to Murray. The Mustangs posted three runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings to end the game early. Summer Karpan, Payton Anderson, Emma Clark all got RBIs for Melcher-Dallas. The Saints come back to play today in the Coal Miners Invitational Classic starting out with Tri-County.
MURRAY, IA
KCCI.com

Top 2023 basketball prospect Omaha Biliew returning to Waukee

Top 2023 high school basketball prospect, Omaha Biliew, is returning to Waukee. KCCI confirmed with Waukee AD Eric Boyle that Biliew has moved back to Waukee and communicated his intentions to finish his high school career at Waukee High School. Biliew played basketball last season at the Link Academy in...
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball and Softball with Busy week ahead

The PCM Baseball team will have a busy week as they prepare for postseason play. Mustang head coach Lewis Day spoke with KNIA/KRLS Sports on what his team is focusing on to prepare for postseason play. “ Our main focus is finishing strong in the conference. We really want to...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Big Week For Knoxville Diamond Clubs Starts Monday

After a weekend off from competition, the Knoxville baseball and softball squads get back at it with important South Central Conference games in Albia on Monday. The class 4A #12 softball Panthers already have a win over the Lady Dees this season and are in a must win situation to stay alive for the conference title. Knoxville is coming off a heartbreaking loss to top ranked ADM on Friday and while the loss was disappointing Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls need to bring it to the ballpark on Monday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kniakrls.com

Midseason Championships Next Saturday As Knoxville Raceway Take This Week Off

It will be a silent Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. Many of the weekly Knoxville drivers are at Husets Speedway for the weekend running in the High Bank Nationals. Knoxville will return to racing next Saturday with the Midseason Championships. Brian Brown has the lead in the 410 points while Clint Garner holds the lead in the 360s and Brandon Worthington holds the lead in the Pro Sprints. KNIA airs all sprint car races from the Knoxville Raceway with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

ICYF Back to School Bash Set for August

The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall athletes. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Spirit of America Part 1; Noah Kimmel

A local man serves as a nurse, and in the Army reserves. In the first part of a five part program on the Spirit of America. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Noah Kimmel, with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, and the Army Reserves.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Voting Ongoing for Pella in #IowansUnite Mural Contest

Residents of Pella can vote to bring a mural to the community. Pella Fiber, Visit Pella, and the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance are asking the community for their votes through the #IowansUnite Mural Contest hosted by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Travel Iowa. The preliminary round is ongoing, and Pella would need 500 votes to advance to the finals. This is the same contest Knoxville won in 2021:
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – 4th of July Activities

Paul Kingma with the Pella 4th of July committee previews activities coming up in Pella for the 4th of July. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Samuel Edward Irving

Celebration of Life for Samuel Edward Irving, age 89, of Chariton will be held on July 1st from 1:00-4:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of sharing will follow at 4:00pm. Memorials may be made in Sam’s name to the Lucas County Fair Association.
CHARITON, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella to Celebrate 4th of July Soon

The City of Pella will celebrate Independence Day on the holiday this summer. Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center...
PELLA, IA

