New Orleans, LA

Sci High filmmaker gets award at regional film fest: 'What I really learned ... was persistence.'

By BARRY LEMOINE
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the film industry continues to flourish in Louisiana, students from New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School may well be a part of its future. Recently, a team of its student filmmakers took home the Grand Prize Audience Choice Award at Film Prize Junior 2022, the South's largest student...

