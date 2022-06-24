Monsoon stays active, with an extra boost by Sunday

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Saddlebrooke to 8 miles southeast of Picacho Peak State Park to 13 miles east of Freeman, moving south at 30 mph. The dust is currently impacting Interstate 10 near Picacho. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 242. Route 77 between mile markers 91 and 94. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 107. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123. Locations impacted include Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cockleburr, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, Dove Mountain, Oracle Junction and Silver Bell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

