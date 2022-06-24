ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Monsoon stays active, with an extra boost by Sunday

By April Madison
KGUN 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon stays active, with an extra boost by Sunday. After a relatively active Thursday, we...

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Storms sticking around throughout the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be a chance for thunderstorms and showers for most of the region this week. Most of the storms will come in the afternoon evening hours. High temperatures throughout the week will be around the 100 degree mark in Tucson. That is around the average for this time of the year.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon moisture door stays open through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday night we are seeing some scattered storms develop across Southern Arizona. Rain chances are more likely south of Tucson, as well as in higher elevations. On Saturday, we're expecting a similar day temperature-wise and in terms of rain chances. Highs will be around 100...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon gets a boost in storm coverage Sunday and Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a less active afternoon for the Tucson area, we will see few storms continue to pop up over mainly western and northern Pima county through this evening. Tucson will see a 20% chance for a few mainly mountain storms tonight, after 6 PM. Sunday...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoonal moisture remains in place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday is a First Alert Action Day due to a 50% chance for showers and storms in Tucson. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds. We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Celia off the western coast of Mexico. While the storm is not headed our way, we will tap into some of its moisture keeping rain and storm chances in the forecast. Download the First Alert Weather app so you can receive notifications about any severe weather in your area.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays busy Thursday, with more to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours across Southern Arizona. We're expecting our monsoon storms to slowly dissipate overnight and mostly clear out by the early morning hours. However, a new round of storms is expected to fire up across Southern Arizona Friday afternoon and evening.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Tubac, the earliest European settlement in Arizona

TUBAC, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A short 45-minute drive south of Tucson on Interstate 19 brings you to a spot that was once the most remote part of the Spanish Empire’s New World on this continent. Located in Santa Cruz County, situated beside the Santa Cruz River, the community of Tubac is the site of the oldest European settlement in what is now Arizona. Human habitation of the area is traced back to Hohokam occupation between 300 and 1500 A.D. The Tohono O’odham people followed. The name of the community, Tubac, is derived from a Tohono O’odham name Cuwak, meaning “place of dark water.” It was the Tohono O’odham people who greeted the Jesuit missionaries when they came to convert the native people in the late 17th century.
TUBAC, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Saddlebrooke to 8 miles southeast of Picacho Peak State Park to 13 miles east of Freeman, moving south at 30 mph. The dust is currently impacting Interstate 10 near Picacho. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 242. Route 77 between mile markers 91 and 94. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 107. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123. Locations impacted include Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cockleburr, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, Dove Mountain, Oracle Junction and Silver Bell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Tucson on Saturday, June 25. The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord died in an accident near Harrison and Irvington roads. The TPD said Nord, 66, was turning left on Harrison when he was hit...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile died following a shooting on Tucson’s west side early Sunday, June 26. The Tucson Police Department said the victim was found in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive, which is near Grant and Silverbell. On Monday, the TPD said the...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls overpowered by Rattlers, lose 54-24 on the road

The Arizona Rattlers overpowered the Sugar Skulls at Footprint Center Saturday night, routing Tucson 54-24 before 8,292 fans. Despite the loss, the Sugar Skulls have secured a spot in the 2022 IFL Playoffs. Tucson quarterback Daquan Neal struggled for most of the night against a hard-nosed Rattlers’ defense, throwing three...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson plans to cleanup homeless camp causing flooding concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many living in the Flowing Wells neighborhood fear flooding could dampen their doorsteps if washes aren’t cleared out soon. “We’ve got this nice little home that’s been added into our [mobile home] park,” said Jean Schade, pointing to a makeshift shack in the Cemetery Wash. “They like to party at night; gets good and noisy. You can’t call the police to do anything about it because they won’t do anything.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people sustained hundreds of stings each from a swarm of bees on Wednesday evening, June 22. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called to the 2700 block of Fritz Drive in response to reports of a bee swarm. One man and one woman...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq sells Palomino Crossing in Tucson for $28 million

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $28 million sale ($116,667/unit) of Palomino Crossing, 750 East Irvington Road, Tucson, Arizona. The team represented the seller, AndMark Management Company of Los Angeles. The buyer was Next Round Asset Management, LLC (NRAM) from Chandler, AZ.
TUCSON, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye woman crowned TOPS queen

Buckeye resident Amy Sather has been crowned Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) 2021 Arizona and International Queen after shedding 159 pounds, more than any other TOPS female member in the United States and Canada. TOPS, a nonprofit weight loss, education and support organization, has been fighting obesity since its founding...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near 12th Avenue and Calle Margarita. TPD said their operations south division responded to the area Saturday and found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. TPD said they are still...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy