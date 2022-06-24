No serious injuries after truck rolls over near Reptile Gardens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday. According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.
Rapid City, S.D– Rapid City Police have identified the man found dead in Rapid City Creek on Monday, June 20. The body has been identified as Steven Long of Rapid City. Long, 57, was found dead by a Rapid City Parks Department employee after he told witnesses that he wanted to cool off in the creek.
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.
Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a call about gunshots at a residence on Farlow Avenue. Police reports show that 32-year-old Gilbert Mesteth IV of Rapid City had been identified as the alleged shooter and was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, and violation of Parole.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A hike in the Badlands turned into a rescue Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue was called to the tourist site after a 10-year-old boy and his sister fell into a ravine while hiking near their campground. A high angle rope rescue was executed. The siblings were rescued about two hours later with non-life-threatening injuries. The boy, visiting with his family from Illinois, was airlifted to a hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion.
In his latest guest column with tales from the petition trail in Meade County, Bob Newland says he’s had a couple suspicious characters inquire about working for him as paid petition circulators… suspicious enough to make him think they might be fingers on the long arm of the law trying to trip him up!
UPDATE (10:14 p.m.): 12-year-old Malayah Roach has been located safe according to RCPD. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Malayah Roach. RCPD have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Tuesday morning. She was...
WALL, S.D. – A Monday night fire in Wall has destroyed the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on the town’s Main Street. The Wall Fire Department says they were dispatched to the business and found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition. The fire was extending into the roof assembly and they immediately struck a second alarm. Due to the nature of the fire and amount of neighboring structures, the fire went to multiple alarms.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say Kenadee has been located and is safe. Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old. Rapid City Police say 12-year-old Kenadee Schraeder was last seen at around 10 Saturday night in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Ave. She was wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Eagles Club held the Three Angels Memorial Ride, Saturday, June 25, which is the second year of the memorial. The memorial is held to honor and remember the three victims – Dakota Zaiser, Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy – of a triple homicide that happened August 2020.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday we start to warm up in the the 70s. By Monday were in the 80s once again. Wednesday we’re hot in the mid 90s. Thursday we fall back in to the upper 70s with a chance of isolated thunderstorms into the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Stacker) —Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rapid City, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rapid City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program granted a $25 thousand dollar check to Fork Real Community Café on Friday, June 24. “State Farm gives millions of dollars a year to local communities across the country, and we’re just excited and thrilled in Rapid City that we were able to keep $25,000 of it right here,” Dave Raml, a State Farm agent on Jackson Boulevard said.
RAPID CITY, SD—Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. The City’s Independence Day fireworks celebration will take place Monday, July 4 beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. The 20-25 minute show will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9 The Mix. The fireworks display will be discharged from the Executive Golf Course area. Rainout date is Tuesday, July 5.
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
