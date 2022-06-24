No serious injuries after truck rolls over near Reptile Gardens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A hike in the Badlands turned into a rescue Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue was called to the tourist site after a 10-year-old boy and his sister fell into a ravine while hiking near their campground. A high angle rope rescue was executed. The siblings were rescued about two hours later with non-life-threatening injuries. The boy, visiting with his family from Illinois, was airlifted to a hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion.

