DPH Reports Six New Cases of Monkepox in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has "more than enough funding" at its disposal to suspend the gas tax, pass his proposed tax relief plan and still invest in the state. Does state treasurer Deb Goldberg agree with the governor's assessment?Goldberg joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."(Baker) is absolutely right. I don't think people realize just how much money we have in the bank," Goldberg saidThe Democrat said the state has greater than anticipated revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic, a feat she called "pretty incredible." Goldberg said the state has about $16 billion in the bank, and added she believes now is the time to provide tax relief against inflation and rising gas prices."I would say we are in very good shape," Goldberg said. "I do believe strongly that we need to find relief for people who are really suffering from inflation and the cost of gas."Keller @ Large: Part 2

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO