ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

DPH Reports Six New Cases of Monkepox in Massachusetts

thisweekinworcester.com
thisweekinworcester.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MASS. - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday six new cases of monkeypox in adult males within the past week, bringing the state's total to 13 cases since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18. DPH...

thisweekinworcester.com

Comments / 0

Related
umass.edu

Concerns About State, National Economies Growing in Massachusetts, According to New UMass Amherst / WCVB Poll

Topline results and crosstabs for the poll can be found at www.umass.edu/poll. Fears of rising inflation, a tight and more expensive housing market and an unstable economy dominate the concerns of Massachusetts residents, who increasingly view both the nation and the commonwealth on the wrong track, according to the results of a new University of Massachusetts Amherst / WCVB Poll released today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts' stance on abortion could bring corporations into state

BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Do Massachusetts Employees Have to Pay for Their Own Uniforms?

You know how it goes when you start a new job. You train, get your work quarters set up the way you want, and get an overall lay of the land before you start diving into your new place of employment. Many jobs also require that you wear a uniform. There are plenty of jobs here in Massachusetts that require employees to wear a uniform, whether it's food service, law enforcement, emergency response, cooking, and the list goes on and on.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
firefighternation.com

MA Paramedic Accused of Fentanyl Tampering, Replacing Drug with Saline

A former paramedic in Massachusetts is accused of tampering with fentanyl by replacing vials of the liquid version of the opioid with saline at the ambulance company she worked for, authorities announced Friday. Candice Mangan, the former licensed emergency medical technician paramedic, has been charged with tampering with a consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
fallriverreporter.com

Despite warnings from health officials, obesity continues to increase in Massachusetts, across the country

Boston MA – At the end of NBC’s first ‘The Biggest Loser’ season, the winning contestant had lost 122 pound (37% of his body weight). A study of contestants’ weight loss over a 6-year period after the show found that they had kept off 30% of their original bodyweight. Unfortunately, when it comes to America’s obesity crisis, life does not imitate reality TV. Warnings about America’s obesity epidemic are nothing new…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Dph#Monkeypox
WSBS

Reminder: Here’s When Massachusetts’ 2022 Sales Tax Holiday Will Be Happening

Don't you just love it when we get the tax-free weekend in Massachusetts each year? As it is things keep getting more expensive, so it's nice to have a tax break on some items. About seven or eight years ago I took advantage of Massachusetts' tax-free weekend and drove home with a brand new snowblower from Carr Hardware on North Street in Pittsfield and yes it was tax-free. Needless to say, I was quite happy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: A Liquor Battle is Being Waged to the North

Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: State treasurer says Massachusetts should consider suspending gas tax

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has "more than enough funding" at its disposal to suspend the gas tax, pass his proposed tax relief plan and still invest in the state. Does state treasurer Deb Goldberg agree with the governor's assessment?Goldberg joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."(Baker) is absolutely right. I don't think people realize just how much money we have in the bank," Goldberg saidThe Democrat said the state has greater than anticipated revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic, a feat she called "pretty incredible." Goldberg said the state has about $16 billion in the bank, and added she believes now is the time to provide tax relief against inflation and rising gas prices."I would say we are in very good shape," Goldberg said. "I do believe strongly that we need to find relief for people who are really suffering from inflation and the cost of gas."Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts roadway fatalities on track to be 10-year high, motorcycle fatalities at 25-year high

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) reviews every single fatality that happens in Massachusetts. According to the DOT, roadway fatalities soared in 2021 to the highest level in more than a decade, and the trend continues to head in the wrong direction nearly halfway through 2022. Furthermore, motorcycle deaths are currently at a 25-year high in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

The 10 Healthiest Communities in Massachusetts

Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts summer expected to be hotter, wetter than average, but as climatologists say: ‘normal has changed’

It could be a hot one, Massachusetts. But that isn’t shocking to climate researchers. Weather officials project that the next three months will be warmer, and possibly wetter, in Southern New England than may normally be expected for this time of year. For those that keep a close eye on climate and weather trends, that forecast is in line with decades of warnings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

Six Amazing Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love seafood, then you know that sometimes it can be difficult to find a place that knows how to properly prepare the food without ruining the taste of it. Also, you probably know that there are so many seafood dishes to choose from that it is actually hard to get bored of eating this kind of food, no matter how often you order it or cook it yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Local tobacco shops respond to Juul ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration orders all Juul electronic cigarettes off the U.S. market. We wanted to know how local tobacco shops are responding. David Glantz of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield told Western Mass News that they haven’t received any official communication about pulling Juul from their shelves.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy