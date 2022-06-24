Guantanamo Prisoner Sent Home to Taliban After 15 Years Without Charge

Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces 30 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls, was put on suicide watch even though she is not suicidal and cannot properly prepare for her Tuesday sentencing, her legal team says. “If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment,” lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a court filing. Epstein, of course, did kill himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But Maxwell’s team team says a psychologist who examined her this weekend does not think she would harm herself.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ・ 1 DAY AGO