Guantanamo Prisoner Sent Home to Taliban After 15 Years Without Charge

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
A Guantanamo Bay prisoner was released into the custody of the Taliban on Friday after a court ruled that his continued detention by the United States was unlawful. Assadullah Haroon Gul,...

TheDailyBeast

