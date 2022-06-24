ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Air Quality Action Day for Friday, June 24

indianapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday, June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties: Bartholomew…Boone…Brown…Delaware…Hamilton…Hendricks…Howard…Madison…Shelby…Vigo…Carroll…and Tippecanoe. This Air Quality...

indianapublicradio.org

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Two sides of abortion battle face off at Indiana Statehouse

Hoosiers on both sides of the abortion fight collided at the Indiana capital Saturday. Thousands of people protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion. Others voiced support for Indiana lawmakers to ban the procedure during next months’s special legislative session. From the...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Wanted: Indiana teachers who will switch to special education

As Indiana schools scramble to find enough qualified special education teachers, district administrators are trying to chip away at the shortage by training their own educators. The Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education is launching an 11-month training program, known as ASSET, that will prepare current educators for permits...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
warricknews.com

New era for school choice in Indiana begins Monday

Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding. The Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program offers maximum flexibility to families who choose to opt out of traditional schooling in favor of finding their own appropriate education programs and services for their eligible child.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

DNR: Indiana man dies while kayaking in eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond at about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Saturday.
HOLTON, IN
wtlcfm.com

Abortion Ban: What happens next in Indiana

With Roe Vs Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, half of the United States will make abortion illegal. Indiana’s legislators will hold a special session this summer to decide what Indiana’s laws will be. We explain what is happening right now, what will happen next in politics and what will happen next in Women and Child healthcare.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Possible Impact of Roe V. Wade Overturn on Indiana

Next week, Indiana lawmakers will meet for a special legislative session where it is expected they will discuss abortion after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe Versus Wade. They could soon pass new limits in the Hoosier state. Indiana University law professor Steve Sanders discusses this process and what...
INDIANA STATE
lakercountry.com

Indiana man airlifted following motorcycle accident Saturday evening

An Indiana man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a motorcycle accident that occurred on Lakeway Drive Saturday evening. According to Russell Springs Police, Terry W. Smith, age 67, of Perin, Indiana, was operating a 2008 GMC Yukon and attempted to turn left into Coe’s Steakhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he turned into the path of 44-year-old Michael Cochran, of Liberty, Indiana, who was operating a motorcycle.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WTHR

Average gas price falls, but stays above $5 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Indianapolis on Monday was down 11.4 cents per gallon compared to last week, averaging $5.01, according to both AAA and to GasBuddy. Those Indianapolis prices are 47.9 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.90 higher than...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Muehlhausen Park in Logansport closed to the public June 26, 2022

Last Updated on June 25, 2022 by Logansport Parks and Recreation Department. The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has announced that Muehlhausen Park and the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center(including splashpad) will be closed to the public on Sunday, June 26 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Indiana National Guard...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Forbes ranks ‘Best Banks’ in Indiana

Forbes has released its 2022 ranking of “America’s Best Banks in Each State.” The publication says the list was compiled from surveys of customers, who rated the banks based on branch services, digital services and financial advice. Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed about 26,000 U.S....
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 4 southern Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE

