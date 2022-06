Please help Humble Police Department to identify this older bald male that drives a gold Toyota Tacoma Truck. He is a suspect in numerous thefts at a local pawn shop in Humble where he is believed to have taken an orange concrete saw on 06-17-22. If you know his name or have any information about him, please contact Detective J. Blanchard at jblanchard@humblepolice.com or 281-319-9778. Please reference case# 22-002945.

