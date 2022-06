*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.

5 DAYS AGO