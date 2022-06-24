Cowboys Throwback White Helmets? Jerry Jones ‘Secret’?

Could the Cowboys rock the white throwback helmets again in 2022?

FRISCO - The NFL relaxed its one-helmet rule last June, and the opened-up role goes into effect beginning in 2022. This means that when a club chooses to wear nostalgic throwback uniforms, they can be more authentic (or more clever) with a matching helmet.

The one-helmet rule was originally put into place back in 2013 as a way to improve player safety . The NFL's belief was that a worn-in helmet is safer for players to wear than a brand new one that hasn't yet conformed to their head.

With the availability of true throwback looks now, what are the chances the Dallas Cowboys pick a few select games and go back to their original look from the early 60s with the white helmets and unbordered blue stars and matching blue stripe?

Owner Jerry Jones sounds non-committal, or maybe coy, when asked about the possibility of a uniform time-warp to the 60s.

“I don’t know that I know that we’re not,” Jones confusingly joked. “Charlotte [Jones' daughter and team exec] will have to inform you there. Can I talk to Charlotte?”

Several clubs have already announced plans to wear alternate throwback wardrobes during next season.

The New England Patriots will resurrect "Pat Patriot" for at least one game, the Atlanta Falcons will return to the red uniforms and helmets for a handful of contests, and the New Orleans Saints teased a new black helmet with fleur-de-lis detailing within the center stripe.

But the Cowboys have yet to announce any official use of their throwbacks.

Dallas wore white helmets from their inaugural year in 1960 until the 1964 regular season when they made the change to silver lids with a navy blue star. But as far as seeing actual throwback Cowboys uniforms from the 60s, Jerry is keeping a secret.

Or maybe we should go ask Charlotte.

