SAN ANTONIO - Two women were shot during a drive-by shooting on the West Side. The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday along Aztec Street near Guadalupe Street. The two women told police that they were inside the home when they were hit by gunfire. One woman in her 60s was hit in the chest and the other woman in her 20s was shot in the leg.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO