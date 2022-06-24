ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Searchers Look For Iowa Man Missing In Mississippi River

By Chris M Morris
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Searchers from two states have been looking for an Iowa man who was reported missing while he was...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

One dead in Dubuque County crash

HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person died in a single-vehicle crash in Dubuque County early Monday morning, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened in the 16000 block of Holy Cross Road just before 5 a.m. First responders found the driver,...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

Body of Dubuque man recovered from Mississippi River after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a man who went missing on the Mississippi River this week was recovered Friday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced. The sheriff’s office stated that Alan Hartig, 51, was found around 12:45 p.m. Friday by a University of Dubuque flight school helicopter, about 2 miles south of where he was last seen wading in the water.
DUBUQUE, IA
abc17news.com

Authorities searching Mississippi River for missing boater

DUBUQUE, Iowa (madison.com/Wisconsin State Journal) — Authorities are searching for a Dubuque man who is missing after his boat went adrift in the Mississippi River. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in the waters off Finley’s Landing on the Wisconsin side of the river.
DUBUQUE, IA
redlakenationnews.com

'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:04 p.m. Saturday evening Dennis Alan Miller was seen outside his residence at 9442 Noonan Street, Lot 735. in Dubuque. Miller had a warrant for his arrest due to Pretrial Supervision Violation. When a Dubuque County Deputy approached Miller, Miller ran inside and wouldn’t come out.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck driver

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
IOWA CITY, IA
101 WIXX

Parker Kruse’s Body Recovered Along Wisconsin River

GRANT COUNTY, WI (WSAU) — Nearly one year after he went under the water trying to save a drowning boater, the body of Parker Kruse has been found. A group of canoers along the Wisconsin River reported human remains on a sandbar in Grant County on Saturday afternoon and called the Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the family of a missing boater identified remains found in the Wisconsin River Saturday. Around 3:21 p.m., Grant County received a call from a group of canoers on the Wisconsin River. According to the sheriff’s office, the group said...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
