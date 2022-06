NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County attorney’s office has recently filed two new cases alleging violence against women. An Omaha man is charged in Otoe County with choking his estranged wife, threatening her life and claiming he would send embarrassing photos to her parents and workplace unless she signed over a vehicle and money to him. An affidavit for his arrest also alleges that he demanded sexual favors from the woman.

